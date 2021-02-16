Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway calls for group to be shut down amid turmoil

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said Tuesday that the anti-Trump group he helped launch should be disbanded.

Conway, who left the organization in August, was responding to Kurt Bardella, who served as Lincoln Project senior adviser before announcing his resignation last week.

"Just shut it down already ... it’s over," Bardella tweeted in response to a report by 19th News that Lincoln Project leaders had known about sexual harassment allegations against co-founder John Weaver in March of last year.

LINCOLN PROJECT FOUNDERS ALLEGEDLY KNEW ABOUT CLAIMS AGAINST WEAVER AS EARLY AS MARCH 2020: REPORT

"It's a shame, and we shouldn't forget the hard work of so many people and the positive things the organization did, but yes, I think this is right," Conway wrote.

Earlier in the day, Conway insisted that an investigation into The Lincoln Project has to be "thorough" and "not a whitewash."

LAWYERS AT FIRM LINCOLN PROJECT HIRED TO CONDUCT WEAVER PROBE DONATED TO GROUP DURING 2020 ELECTION CYCLE

"THE LYING HAS TO STOP," Conway exclaimed. "It's clear now that, as early last *MARCH*, the people who were in operational control of the Lincoln Project were told of Weaver's predations. Enough is enough. LP needs to waive the NDAs and come clean."

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Conway, an attorney and husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, became a media darling during the Trump presidency for being an outspoken critic of his wife's boss.

After the Weaver allegations surfaced last month, Conway told MSNBC that he had no prior knowledge and claimed he didn't know his former colleague very well.

LINCOLN PROJECT SAYS IT'S RELEASING STAFF FROM 'CONFIDENTIALITY PROVISIONS' OF AGREEMENTS AMID TURMOIL

According to the 19th News report, "Sarah Lenti, a managing partner with the group who was previously its executive director, knew about the allegations against Weaver as early as May 2020. Lenti confirmed that some of the group’s co-founders knew about the allegations as early as March 2020. [Steve] Schmidt and [Reed] Galen were among those who knew, multiple sources said."

In another major development, journalist Ryan James Girdusky claimed in an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday that he has spoken to a second minor who has accused Weaver of sexual harassment. Unlike the first minor, who is now an adult after he was allegedly victimized as a 14-year-old, the second minor is still underage.

The Lincoln Project announced Monday that it had retained the law firm Paul Hastings to conduct an investigation into Weaver's alleged conduct. Several lawyers from the firm donated thousands of dollars to the PAC during the 2020 election cycle.

The Weaver allegations came to light last month after 21 young men accused the longtime GOP operative of sending sexually charged messages on social media. Some of the alleged victims were Lincoln Project employees.

Several members of the Lincoln Project, including co-founders Schmidt and Jennifer Horn have resigned amid the fallout.

In addition to what critics describe as shady financial dealings, the Lincoln Project may have also landed in legal trouble after it published private Twitter messages between Horn and a reporter, which Conway suggested may have been in violation of federal law.