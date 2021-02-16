Second minor accuses Lincoln Project co-founder of sexual harassment, author says

A second minor has accused disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver of sexual harassment, according to author Ryan Girdusky on Monday.

During an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," Girdusky said he made contact with the minor who claims he was "aggressively" sexually harassed by Weaver.

"He doesn't want his name to come forward because he is a minor," Girdusky said. "So the allegations ... against minors are multiple and there's possibly more to come."

Girdusky said he's been in contact with many people who claim to have been sexually harassed by Weaver, leading him to make contact with the teenager. He added that he was able to obtain correspondence and direct messages on social media that the teenager claims to have been with the Lincoln Project co-founder.

"He promised them jobs and internships in exchange for sexual favors," Girdusky continued. "Usually John Weaver did this through Twitter, that was how he direct messaged all these kids ... and young men ... so I was able to see the correspondence that they had."

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Weaver has been accused by more than 20 young men -- including former Lincoln Project employees -- of sending sexually charged messages.

The anti-Trump super PAC has faced turmoil ever since the Weaver allegations surfaced last month. Reports indicate that its leaders may have been made aware about misconduct as early as June 2020, despite claiming they had no knowledge.

The Lincoln Project announced Monday that it had hired the firm of Paul Hastings to conduct "a comprehensive review of our operations and culture.

The Lincoln Project added that it had released former and current staff from confidentiality agreements to discuss work conditions.

"Based on the findings of this review we will take all necessary action to correct any issues or deficiencies that are identified," the statement added.

Several members of the Lincoln Project, including co-founders Jennifer Horn and Steve Schmidt, have resigned amid the fallout.