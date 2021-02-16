Lincoln Project founders allegedly knew about claims against Weaver as early as March 2020: report

A new report claims that the founders of the Lincoln Project could have been aware of the sexual harassment allegations against their colleague John Weaver earlier than previously reported.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that the leadership at the anti-Trump PAC was made aware of Weaver's predatory behavior back in June 2020. The 19th News is reporting that some may have been aware as early as March 2020. The news outlet cited "multiple sources."

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

The development comes after the Lincoln Project suggested in a statement on Monday evening that current and former employees are no longer bound to nondisclosure agreements.

It is unclear if that means current and former staffers are being fully released from their nondisclosure agreements.

In another major development, journalist Ryan James Girdusky claimed during "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday night he has spoken to a second minor who has accused Weaver of sexual harassment. Unlike the first minor who is now an adult after he was allegedly victimized as a 14-year-old, the second minor is still underaged.

The Lincoln Project is raising eyebrows after it announced that it had retained the law firm Paul Hastings to conduct the investigation into Weaver's allleged conduct because it turns out that several lawyers from the firm have donated thousands of dollars to the PAC during the 2020 election cycle.

The Weaver allegations came to light last month after 21 young men accused the longtime GOP operative of sending sexually-charged messages on social media. Some of the alleged victims were Lincoln Project employees.

Several members of the Lincoln Project, including co-founders Jennifer Horn and Steve Schmidt, have resigned amid the fallout.

In addition to what critics describe as shady financial dealings, the Lincoln Project may have also landed in legal trouble after it published private Twitter messages between Horn and a reporter, something co-founder George Conway suggested may have been in violation of federal law.