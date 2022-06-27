Libs of TikTok says Washington Post, Taylor Lorenz responsible for 'unnerving' post-doxxing threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The woman behind social media sensation Libs of TikTok is "always nervous going out in public" after receiving threats following a Washington Post story that publicly identified her, and she holds the paper responsible.

"I feel like I constantly look over my shoulder. Every time I have to give my name for something, my heart skips a beat. It’s unnerving," she told Fox News Digital.

In April, Post tech columnist Taylor Lorenz doxxed the woman behind Libs of TikTok – an account that has garnered a huge following among conservatives over the past year for sharing TikTok videos of liberals espousing principles of the critical race theory ideology and embracing the broadening spectrums of sexual orientation and gender identity. In her piece, Lorenz accused Libs of TikTok of "spreading anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment" and of using "QAnon-related language" in the past.

Lorenz faced intense scrutiny for doxxing Libs of TikTok in the report, revealing her name, occupation, religion and where in the country she lived. The article even included a hyperlink that exposed other personal information, but the Washington Post removed the link after being called out by critics. Lorenz’s doxxing of Libs of TikTok came shortly after Lorenz's emotional MSNBC appearance decrying online harassment of herself and other women.

Earlier this month, Libs of TikTok – who says she is now regularly threatened – shared a screenshot of a Twitter user who messaged her that a "pipe bomb" was on her way and urged her to kill herself.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, rebuked the social media platform in response, tweeting that it did nothing to protect her account from "death threats." Musk asked Twitter why they weren’t restricting the accounts accused of death threats and later surmised that the platform might be biased towards "half the country."

Musk’s tweets generated a wave of response on the platform, including support from conservatives and ire from liberals. Twitter eventually suspended a variety of accounts that made threats to Libs of TikTok following Musk getting involved, according to screenshots shared by the user.

Libs of TikTok responded via email to a series of questions about the saga from Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital: How has your life changed since the Washington Post published Taylor Lorenz’s controversial piece about you?

Libs of TikTok: I am now always nervous going out in public. I feel like I constantly look over my shoulder. Every time I have to give my name for something, my heart skips a beat. It’s unnerving.

Fox News Digital: Do you hold Lorenz or the Post responsible for threats you have received?

Libs of TikTok: Yes. I only received a handful of meaningless threats before the doxxing. I now receive a tremendous amount, and it’s from people who actually now know my name. That already makes the threats more serious.

Fox News Digital: Do you believe Twitter is taking threats against you seriously?

Libs of TikTok: No. They only took action once Elon Musk called them out.

Fox News Digital: What does it mean to have someone as powerful as Elon Musk question Twitter on your behalf?

Libs of TikTok: The fact that someone as powerful as Elon stood up for me publicly was the greatest surprise ever and meant a lot to me personally. He stood up for a person on Twitter who he doesn’t even know. I’m very grateful. It gives me hope for the future of Twitter once he’s in charge.

Fox News Digital: Do you agree with Musk that "a platform cannot be considered inclusive or fair if it is biased against half the country?"

Libs of TikTok: 100%.

Fox News Digital: You have mentioned that Twitter employees are allegedly discussing whether to ban you. Could Libs of TikTok remain successful without Twitter?

Libs of TikTok: Yes. Right now we are building our presence on Substack which eliminates the reliance on social media to get our message and content out.

Fox News Digital: Lorenz cried on MSNBC about online harassment. Do you think the media takes online harassment seriously no matter the ideology of the victim?

Libs of TikTok: No. Media is of course always bias[ed]. No left-wing media outlet called out the harassment I’ve been receiving as a result of large leftist Twitter accounts accusing me of being a terrorist without evidence.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

