Whoopi Goldberg: Abortion is between 'my doctor, myself and my child'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg made the shocking declaration during Tuesday's episode that the decision to abort was between "my doctor, myself and my child" amid reports that Roe v. Wade could possibly be overturned by the Supreme Court.

She said this during an explosive segment on the ABC show that saw other co-hosts claiming they saw "fascism" coming from the leaked SCOTUS draft and it "will cost lives."

"This is my body and nobody, you know – you got people telling me I gotta wear a mask or don’t wear a mask or do this – everybody wants to tell me what to do," Goldberg said.

"But you won't let me make my decision about my body. You are not the person to make that decision. My doctor and myself and my child, that's who makes the decision," she continued, without explaining how the unborn child's voice factored into the decision.

"If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things: Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly. It’s not something that you can just do. It is a hard, awful decision that people make," the 66-year-old host added.

She said that women have lived through times when abortion was illegal and warned "when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands."

"We got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms, public bathrooms, giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go," Goldberg claimed.

Co-host Joy Behar reacted to the news as well, saying that she worries this is just the beginning.

"My worry is that this is just the beginning. Next they'll go after gay marriage and maybe … Brown v. Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit. So I see fascism down the line here," she said.

Politico reported Monday evening a leaked draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Alito wrote in the document, which was labeled the "Opinion of the Court" for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, according to Politico.

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives," the draft opinion reportedly said.