Levin blasts Fauci emails: 'Unimaginable irony' if health bureaucracy helped create what they protect against

Former Reagan Justice Department official Mark Levin called the possibility that the U.S. federal health bureaucracy helped in some way to contribute to the creation of COVID-19 despite being tasked to protect Americans against such plagues "one of the most unimaginable ironies."

Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin" and boardmember of the Leesburg, Va-based Landmark Legal Foundation, told "Hannity" on Thursday that the nature of government is to control and centralize power – and that the bureaucracy in all or most aspects is set up to be systemic in its incompetence.

"It is not just Dr. Fauci, [but] first of all, it would be one of the most unimaginable ironies in our history if the federal department responsible for protecting us from the pandemic contributed to creating one," he said, later adding that it was retired New York Times science editor Nicholas Wade who finally got the establishment's attention in regard to the potential the pandemic was caused by a leak from the Wuhan virology lab.

"[Wade] is the one who pointed out that the grant that went to this third party in New York, part of that was used to fund the Wuhan lab, which investigates what? Science on coronavirus. It makes them more lethal, more deadly," he said, referring to the work of Peter Daszak, a British-born zoologist whose organization, the EcoHealth Alliance, was studying dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan and elsewhere.

In sworn testimony before Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Fauci maintained that his agency, NIAID, has not funded such research in China – but that funding that did go to another key individual mentioned by the senator, Dr. Ralph S. Baric, whose research Fauci said was done at UNC-Chapel Hill and not abroad.

"Baric does not do gain-of-function research, and if it is, it’s according to the guidelines and it is being conducted in North Carolina, not in China," Fauci said on May 11.

On "Hannity," Levin said that the power and presumed omnipotence of the health bureaucracy is one part of a larger issue:

"This gets to the heart of the matter… Biden and the Democrats want to centralize the power: They're trying to destroy the suburbs as we speak," he said.

"They want to control healthcare. They want to control energy. He wanted to control all these things. But they are incompetent boobs. Who are these people in the bureaucracy? Nobody ever gets fired."

Levin noted that the government did play some role in mitigating the pandemic, whether it be expanding manufacturing of ventilators and masks, or President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed.

But, he underlined that the Biden and the Democrats continue to wage "war" on the private sector, which has brought many of these advancements.

"Massive taxes, massive economic dislocation, massive regulations – all these other things that deny us the things that make life much, much better."