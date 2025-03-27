'Let kids be kids': Army vet who detransitioned urges parents to speak up

Lex Renick started taking hormones to live as a man at 18, a decision she now calls a ‘mistake’ — one she came to regret 14 years later.

"I was the kid that liked to hike, who liked to be in the mud, who was a total tomboy, and I just needed a parent to come alongside me and say like, ‘Hey, that's okay.’ But now we live in a world where there's no tomboys anymore. We live in a world now where if you like these things, then you're that," the Army veteran told Fox News Digital.

"That's a very scary place to be because children are so vulnerable and we need to protect our children," she continued.

Renick, recognized as the first transgender religious affairs specialist in the U.S. Army, reflected on her experience of being exposed to gender ideology at a young age, now labeling the endeavor as "dangerous."

"We need to take this ideology away from our children. I think that it's a very dangerous topic to expose our kids to," the mother of two said.

"If you actually do research, you can find curriculum of where they're teaching kids about masturbation at five years old, where they're teaching kids about the LGBTQ community," she added. "When I was five years old, I [just] wanted to play on a playground and eat ice cream. We need to let kids be kids. We need to protect our kids."

Currently, states like California, Renick’s home state, mandate that K-12 schools have LGBT education in their curriculum under FAIR Education Act. According to California Health Education , parents cannot opt their children out of LGBT education, and all schools are "required to teach about sexual orientation and transgender, cisgender, and non-binary gender identities."

Renick wanted to "take a stand" against mandated curricula such as this by speaking in Nashville for the " Don’t Mess with Our Kids " movement.

"We're talking about children right now. We're talking about protecting our children from all of this. Let's keep the sex, the gender, all of it out of our school system and focus on what they need to actually be learning to be good Americans," the content creator stated.

"I feel very strongly about this as a mom now, because if my child was exposed to something like this, it would really anger me," Renick added. "As a parent, my husband and I have realized that you need to be the one to start the conversation. Don't let the world start the conversation because the world is going to tell them [the] opposite of what the Word of God says… Ultimately, that's really scary."

Renick encouraged parents if they have the ability and resources to homeschool their kids because "the world is going to pollute our children with all this confusion."