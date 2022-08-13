Leo Terrell: FBI's Trump raid was 'one of the darkest days' in US history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell dubbed the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home "one of the darkest days in America's history" Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Monday was "one of the darkest days in America's history," he told host Mark Levin.

"The Constitution was trampled upon. The Fourth Amendment was ignored. And I want to make sure people understand this: This is not about the rule of law. This is about political power from the extreme Left."

The intrusion on Trump's property was not a raid, but an invasion, Terrell said. The search was driven not by finding records, but by the extreme Left's fear and intimidation resulting from the prospect of Trump's run for re-election.

Terrell predicted that he will run for re-election.

The raid serves as "a message to the American public: If we can go after President Donald J. Trump, we can go after you," he said. "And [Levin] said it numerous times: They're trying to silence us. They're trying to keep us quiet. They're trying to intimidate us."

The notion that the Department of Justice and FBI followed the rule of law in conducting the raid is a "masquerade," Terrell said, noting governmental inaction on Hunter Biden's laptop despite "smoking gun evidence."

He asked where the "FBI troops" are to crack down on Biden, explaining that the president's son is a Democrat. Terrell also asked about Democrat Hillary Clinton, mentioning her email server.

"I'm embarrassed of the FBI and the Department of Justice. They are compromised," he said, adding that the Democratic Party is using them as "lethal weapons against anyone who believes in country first" or "the Constitution first."

Terrell wants to see not the search warrant, but the declaration and affidavit because the raid was not motivated by records, but by preventing Trump's re-election run.

"You and I are not intimidated by them. The American people are not intimidated by them, and we're not going to burn up streets, but we're going to make it known in November that we're going to get this extreme, extreme group of people out of office."