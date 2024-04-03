LAURA INGRAHAM: Young people just starting out now see the American dream as out of reach

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says young people feel the American dream is out of reach under President Biden’s leadership on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Disappearing dreams — that's the focus of tonight's "Angle."

...

WATCH: CHAOS ERUPTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING AS CITIZENS BANG ON DOORS, CONDEMN 'WORST MAYOR IN AMERICA'

If Democrats have their way for another four years, you're all going to start feeling like Oliver Twist. You'll have less and be expected to be happy with it, left begging the government for scraps. More power and control in Washington and less for you. ...

There are consequences for runaway spending and borrowing , and we all have to just contend with this now. There is no way to defend this, but they're going to try. You're going to start hearing things like "Who needs to own a home anyway? Renting is so much easier anyway. Houses just tie you down. You should just focus more on your work-life balance." Send me a memo when we've retired that phrase.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All right and remember, feminists, they've always believed that suburban life was repressive, even racist, but this is all a lie or to use their lingo, it's all just "disinformation." It's used to cover for the failed liberal experiment. Now, young people just starting out now see the American dream as out of reach. No wonder so many of them feel depressed and just stuck.