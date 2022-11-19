Laura Ingraham: New post-election analysis reveals massive GOP gains

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shared breakdowns by the numbers over the last several election cycles and pointed out new gains for Republicans on Friday's "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Angle has been poring over the election breakdowns and we see that this will be the sixth time in the last eight off year elections that Republicans took the House. Wow. It will be the second closest margin of victory for the winning party since at least 1970 and probably since the 1950s. The only closer House race in terms of the popular vote was 1998. Now, look at what the Democrats did in terms of turnout in 2018. In 2014, the Democrats got 35.4 million votes for the House, but in 2018, they got 60.3 million votes. Now, the GOP actually increased their votes from 2014 to 2018 by over 10 million votes. But in 2014, they beat the Democrats by 4.5 million, and in 2018, they lost to the Democrats by almost 10 million. But the Democrats have not been able to maintain that fervor.

As of now, the GOP has 53.3 million votes. That's up from 50.5 million in 2018. The Democrats have 49.5 million, down from 60.3 million in 2018. You see where I'm going here? Well, of course, we saw a similar pattern in the 2020 presidential vote. In 2016, Hillary got 65.9 million votes and Trump got almost 63 million votes. In 2020, Trump raised his vote to 74.2 million, but the Democrats raised their vote to 81.3 million. So it's an open question right now whether they can maintain that same level of excitement. Now, our plan, the plan we've been talking about is working. But as the angle has been saying since 2020, we just have to do better in terms of ballot harvesting and early voting to match the Democrat efforts. And by no means should we underestimate the Democrats ability to turn out more votes than they have in recent history.