Maryland Gov. Hogan sees 'silver lining' in Trump-Cummings feud, says Twitter attacks were 'not appropriate'

In his first national TV interview since the start of the President Trump-Elijah Cummings feud, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he believes he found "a silver lining."

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Hogan told host Bill Hemmer that although he disagreed with the president's "inappropriate" tweets, he believes they brought national attention to the long-time problems of the poverty-stricken city.

"I think it's good that we're paying attention to the problems in Baltimore and I'd like everybody - from the president and his administration to Congress, to work with us at the state level to see what we could do to work together and fix the problem," the Republican governor said.

In an article published by the Wall Street Journal Thursday, columnist Dan Henninger wrote that the president had shed light on the largely neglected city.

"Democrats can scream racism, but everyone else in America knows the reality is much deeper than that," Henninger wrote.

Governor Hogan agreed.

"I think the reality is deeper. We've failed in our urban areas across the country and Baltimore certainly is a perfect example of that and the leadership has failed for decades and decades," he said.

Although he finds Cummings to be partially responsible, Hogan said he also blames the mayors in Baltimore, who have a long history of scandals and corruption in office.

" I wouldn't put all the blame of Baltimore city on Elijah Cummings but I also think he could do a lot more to help us," he said.

New footage recently resurfaced of Elijah Cummings admitting in 1999 that his district was in bad shape.

"This morning, I left my community of Baltimore -- a drug-infested area where a lot of the drugs we are talking about today have already taken the lives of so many children," he said. "The same children that I watched 14 or 15 years ago as they grew up, now walking around like zombies."

Hogan said he looks forward to working together with different agencies along with the president to finally turn the city around.

"While I may disagree sometimes with the tone of the discussion...We're going to work very closely and try to get things done together," Hogan concluded.