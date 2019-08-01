Former Kamala Harris opponent: She showed her 'glass jaw' during Dem debate attacks

Former California GOP Chair Tom Del Beccaro said Thursday that Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., struggled to push back against criticism at the 2020 Democratic primary debate and it shows "she has a glass jaw."

“She wasn’t ready for criticism. Her whole candidacy has been her surprise attack and she seemed surprised when people attacked her,” Del Beccaro told "Fox & Friends."

Del Beccaro said Harris’ campaign garnered recognition after her “surprise attack” on Biden at the first Democratic primary debate last month.

“She used the element of surprise. She did the surprise attack on Biden. He wasn’t ready. She jumped up in the polls because people thought she was a fighter,” Del Beccaro said.

At the second Democratic primary debate in Detroit, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, ripped Harris, digging into her prosecution record related to drug crimes and other offenses as California’s attorney general.

During the debate, Gabbard said she was concerned about her record as a prosecutor because though Harris “put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations,” she “laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”

Harris responded, "As elected attorney general of California, I did the work of significantly reforming the criminal justice system of a state of 40 million people -- which became a national model for the work that needs to be done.”

"The bottom line is, Senator Harris, when you were in a position to make a difference and impact in these people's lives, you did not," Gabbard responded.

Del Beccaro said Harris’ response to Gabbard’s criticisms was the “typical response for a short debate format," arguing Harris did not give specifics on her "significant reforms."

Del Beccaro went on to say, “Last night she proved, much like the debate I had with her, she has a glass jaw. She can’t really answer on the spot. She’s actually not good on the spot.”

He added: “If you’re an attorney or a prosecutor, you should be good on the spot.”