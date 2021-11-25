Kurt Schlichter: The left wants you to be poor

Kurt Schlichter, a senior Townhall.com columnist, told "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday that the left seems to want Americans to be reliant on the government.

BILL MAHER CALLS OUT AOC FOR DISMISSING ‘WOKENESS’ CRITICS, CHALLENGES HER TO APPEAR ON HIS SHOW

KURT SCHLICHTER: "Look, Tammy, [Tammy Bruce] the left wants you to suffer; they want you to be poor; they want you to be powerless; and they want you to be afraid. Now, why would they want all that? Because it gives them more power. You know, some people may say, ‘Kurt, that’s crazy talk.’ What are they doing that is inconsistent with any of it? What are they doing to make you more prosperous? What are they doing to make you have more control over your life? What are they doing to let you live in security? The answer to that is nothing. They’re attempting to take all of that away and it’s got to be intentional. It supports their quest for power."