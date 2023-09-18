Convicted nurse insists she was 'falsely accused' of killing dialysis patients with bleach: 'Not in my nature'

One of the most infamous female serial killers is sharing her side of the story, claiming she was "falsely accused" of killing five dialysis patients by lethal injection.

In a face-to-face interview with Piers Morgan on FOX Nation's "The Killer Interview," former nurse Kimberly Saenz insists she is innocent and that harming another person is "not in my nature."

"I know that I didn't do anything to harm another human being. It's not in my nature," she said.

Saenz was found guilty of capital murder in 2012 for injecting bleach into the kidney dialysis tubing of her patients, which killed five people and injured five others. She is serving life in prison with no chance of parole.

While working at a Lufkin, Texas clinic run by Denver-based health care giant DaVita Inc., Saenz killed five of her patients by injecting bleach into their dialysis equipment. She also faced additional charges for aggravated assault of five other patients who she deliberately injured at the Texas clinic. The charges added three 20-year prison terms.

Despite her conviction, Saenz told Piers Morgan she thinks there is another culprit behind the murders - the health care company DaVita.

Saenz claimed that the company has sloppy cleaning procedures which caused chlorine bleach to remain in the water system. The bleach, which was a common disinfectant, was found in the bloodstream of the victims was a result of DaVita's procedural failures, not Saenz, she claimed.

"A picture has been drawn of what someone wants you to see," she said.

Saenz was fired from the East Texas clinic in April 2008 after a surge in illnesses, ambulance calls and deaths among patients.

The former nurse alleges the clinic was using her as a scapegoat to cover-up for their faulty practices and even went so far as to suggest her former co-workers lied during her trial.

"I know that all the ones that were employed with DaVita, when they got on the stand, they lied," Saenz said in the FOX Nation special.



DaVita has denied the accusations, which Saenz's defense team even alluded to during her trial.

Among the list of damning evidence against Saenz is the surge in ambulance trips during the time of her employment. Two patients at the clinic where she worked also witnessed Saenz draw bleach into syringes from a cleaning bucket and inject it into IV lines of two patients who later died.

"She took the syringe out of her pocket and squat down. And you could see her pulling back on the syringe, filling it up. I saw her go take the syringe and put it into Miss Rhone's I.V. tubing," eyewitness and former medical worker Linda Hall told investigators.

"Then she injected it in Ms. Risinger. Her husband was there, and he was shouting out, ‘What’s wrong with my wife? Who done did something to my wife?'" the other patient, Lurlene Hamilton, added in the special.

"I told them, please don't let her touch me. Don't let her touch me no more. Because whatever she did to Miss Rhone, I don't want her to do it to me." - Eyewitness Linda Hall

"Kimberly Saenz was caught in the act, and if she hadn't done what she did at the time, with the two patients there who had medical backgrounds, there's no telling how long this would have went on," "Killer Nurse" author John Foxjohn told FOX Nation.

In addition to the eyewitness testimony, Saenz's search history made her connection to the crimes look almost "undeniable," Morgan said.

Her internet history showed that, on the day following the first two patient deaths on April 1, 2008, she was asking questions related to bleach and dialysis equipment.

Some of the searches included bleach poisoning in blood.

One question she searched was "can bleach be detected in dialysis lines?"

"That strikes me as that's not somebody curious, that's somebody looking to how you would cover up such a crime," Morgan said.

"Kimberly Saenz got on her computer, and she did research. ‘Can bleach be detected in dialysis lines?’ And the answer she got back was ‘no,'" Foxjohn said. "So at that point, I believe Kimberly Saenz had figured she had just found a perfect murder weapon."

Saenz did not dispute the searches themselves but argued she was researching out of curiosity and having been "distraught" over the deaths of two patients.

The most damning evidence, however, was the discovery of syringes used for patient Opal Few, who was the last of Saenz's victims.

A syringe labeled with Few's name was found containing bleach instead of the medication needed for her dialysis.

"There is no reason that something which contains medicine should ever have bleach in it," Lufkin Police Department Sergeant Stephen Abbott said. "That was the light bulb moment. And then once we traced those back to when they were administered, they were administered by Kim Saenz."

"There's no other explanation than murder."

Other experts featured in FOX Nation's "The Killer Interview" debunk Saenz's claims of innocence, with Piers Morgan even noting the claims seem like an "extraordinary conspiracy."

"If there was contaminated water, all the patients would have gotten sick. Not just select individual patients," District Attorney Clyde Herrington said.

"What you have with Kimberly Saenz is a disgruntled employee. She is dispatching patients in revenge against her employer, DaVita, because she feels overworked, unappreciated, and she can’t stop," criminologist Dr. Casey Jordan said in the FOX Nation special.

"She is saying what all perpetrators say when they get caught," professor of nursing and criminal justice Beatrice Crofts Yorker added. "They blame the system. They blame their coworkers. They feel like they are the victim and this is part of psychopathic behavior, is to blame and point the finger at everybody but yourself."

