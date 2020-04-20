Kellyanne Conway: Governors 'physically distancing from common sense' with some lockdown restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said on Monday that governors should adhere to the federal guidelines on coronavirus measures, instead of enforcing harsh stay-at-home orders.

“Some of these governors have physically distanced from common sense,” Conway told “America’s Newsroom.”

“In Michigan, you can basically smoke your grass but not cut your grass. This makes no sense to many people and, so, for them, this is not from any domestic rebellion," Conway said.

Conway’s comments came after President Trump on Friday encouraged protests of social distancing restrictions in states with strict stay-at-home orders.

On Friday, Trump tweeted calls to "LIBERATE" Minnesota, Virginia, and Michigan. Those three states have Democratic governors: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz., and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

As the country grapples with massive job losses induced by the restrictions, rallies have taken place in several major states, including Ohio, New York, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Attendees wore "Make America Great Again" hats and waved Trump flags, reflecting the president's advocacy on the issue.

The president’s comments came a day after announcing guidelines for how the nation’s governors should reopen the economy at their own pace.

Conway stressed that she sympathizes with protesters who are lobbying to reopen the economy in areas with low coronavirus case numbers.

“Economically, they’re saying, 'Look, I’m in a low infection area, I’m asymptomatic, not exposed, I want to get back to work,'” Conway said.

“Let’s be fair, today is April 20th, we have millions -- tens of millions -- of Americans right now staring at May’s bills. How are they going to meet these bills in May? Their rent, their mortgage, the food for their children -- basic necessities for their household -- and they’re saying I want to get back to work. The governors have the last word on that. Many of them are working on that but some have been more concerned about, I think, controlling the populations than protecting them and the president is just making that clear.”

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.