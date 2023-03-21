Keith Olbermann roasts new CNN CEO as ‘Captain Ahab’ of network, calls Licht Joe Scarborough's 'henchman guy'

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann grilled embattled CNN CEO Chris Licht as a weak leader and former "henchman" of Joe Scarborough, a current MSNBC host.

"If they scoured the nation to find the worst person to run CNN in a time when democracy is threatened by one political party and tepidly defended by another, it’s Chris Licht," Olbermann said on his Monday podcast.

Licht has admitted that CNN, and especially his project, " CNN This Morning ," have been experiencing a rough patch after network anchor Don Lemon was accused of sexism for his comments on the "prime" age for women.

Olbermann also compared Licht to "Captain Ahab," a reference to the famous, tragic hero of "Moby-Dick," who causes the death of most of his crew in his mad quest to kill a whale.

"Moby-Licht?" Olbermann wrote on Twitter.

But Olberman did not limit his ire to Licht alone.

The serial podcaster, who left MSNBC in 2011, also included former colleague Joe Scarborough in his rant Monday, saying that he had a "blank, dazed, darting, paranoid, no soul, stupid, ‘check engine light' look. But if you don’t trust me, trust my scars, my Joey scars."

"Behind that vapid face is a master saboteur," Olbermann also said of Scarborough.

"Nobody I have ever worked with in radio or television, in sports or news, in the 20th century or the 21st, ever spent more time trying to screw with other programs on the same network than did Joe Scarborough," Olbermann continued, claiming that Licht was Scarborough’s top "henchman guy" when he worked for MSNBC.

Beyond Scarborough, Olbermann has a fiery history of insulting MSNBC and NBC executives, especially over long, blistering tweets and podcasts.

Olbermann fired off multiple tweets in 2022 attacking MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s team before it deleted a controversial clip about Nazis.

He has even called out executive producer Cory Gnazzo, editor Steve Benen and MSNBC president Rashida Jones by name. He also said that MSNBC turned into a "sh-tshow" under their watch.

CNN insiders also told Fox News Digital in February that Licht has yet to win over the majority of the network just one year after taking over for former network head Jeff Zucker, who left after his relationship with a top executive was exposed.

