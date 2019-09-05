Napolitano 'surprised' by remarks from Kavanaugh accuser's lawyer, says matter could warrant investigation

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano called Dr. Christine Blasey Ford a "credible witness," following the release of a video showing her lawyer claiming Ford had political motivations with her accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Napolitano was asked on "America's Newsroom" Thursday to weigh in on comments from Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, saying Ford may have come forward with her accusations to undermine Kavanaugh's future rulings on abortion.

"This statement that is attributed to her lawyer... appears to be a violation of the attorney/client privilege," he said. "Why would she be saying this now and do we care what the motivation was for [Ford's] allegations... She was a credible witness. He was a very credible witness. Neither of them changed anybody's mind apparently, and he was confirmed.

"So did she make these allegations up because they really happened... or did she make these allegations [up] because she wanted to undermine his credibility in some future vote."

Katz claimed Ford was motivated by Kavanaugh's beliefs on abortion and was concerned about him diminishing the precedent of Roe v. Wade.

"He will always have an asterisk next to his name," she said while speaking at the University of Baltimore’s 11th Feminist Legal Theory Conference in April.

"When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is — we know his character and we know what motivates him. And that is important. It is important that we know, and that was part of what motivated Christine," Katz continued.

Napolitano said he was "surprised" by Katz's remarks and claimed the Department of Justice might end up investigating the situation.

"This is a very prominent and well-respected lawyer with very defined political views. I'm quite surprised that she would talk about the motivations of her client," he said.

"That information cannot be used against the client... What's the worst-case scenario here -- did she make this whole story up? That would be perjury and probably conspiracy," Napolitano added. "Others might have been involved. Does the Justice Department want to investigate this? Or is this just a lawyer saying 'you know, we lost this, he is on the court. We don't like him.'"