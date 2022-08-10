Judge Jeanine: Trump will run for president now because his buttons have been pushed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped the FBI Wednesday on "The Five" over the raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, saying the organization has become politicized.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: I spoke to Eric Trump 10 minutes before this show. They were not allowed to get a copy of the warrant. They were not allowed to have any of the attorneys on scene there. I was a judge, you decide a warrant based upon the application and the affidavit. We know that the FBI has no credibility because the FBI put in affidavits before FISA judges regarding national security that were based on lies and Trump haters who wanted to make sure that Hillary Clinton won. That's the same crew that called us domestic terrorists, who then lied about making sure Donald Trump wouldn’t be president. We’re supposed to believe them?

Let me tell you a little bit about this warrant. They could put anything they want in this warrant. It is the execution of the warrant that is filed with the court that contains what they got. Now how did they take those boxes in? "Judiciously" is the word that was used. That means they took boxes, they did no inventory. We don't know what was in the box. They set it up so that they can say anything was in that box. And to go through Melania Trump's clothes? It's an outrage. This is their effort to intimidate the Trumps and make sure the Trumps are not in a position where they can deny anything.

And at the end of the day here, what we’ve got is a corrupt Justice Department, a corrupt FBI based upon what has happened in the last seven years. They’ve gone after Donald Trump for seven years, they will not stop. The FBI, the DOJ, the attorney general, they want him on anything. I’m telling you sure as I am sitting here the guy is going to run for president now because they pushed his buttons.

