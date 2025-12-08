Jasmine Crockett uses Trump's 'Low IQ' insults to launch her Texas Senate campaign in debut ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas launched her Senate campaign Monday with an ironic ad using President Donald Trump's past insults against her, prompting a flurry of reactions on social media.

Her campaign was announced in a video posted on X on Monday afternoon. In the ad, Crockett was shown standing as Trump's verbal jabs played in the background.

"How about this new one they have? Their new star, Crockett. How about her? She's the new star of the Democrat Party, Jasmine Crockett. They're in big trouble," Trump is heard saying in the video.

"Somebody said the other day, she's one of the leaders of the party. I said you gotta be kidding," the audio of Trump continued.

"Oh man, oh man. She's a very low IQ person…now they're gonna rely on Crockett. Crockett's gonna bring them back."

The ad was well-received by liberal commentators on X, who described it as a strong debut.

"Jasmine Crockett’s launch ad is brilliant," Ed Krassenstein wrote.

Jasmine Crockett is running for the United States Senate and Republicans should be terrified," Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko said. "She’s smart, fearless, relentless, and she doesn’t back down from anybody. This is the matchup Texas deserves. Let’s go."

On the other side of the political aisle, conservatives and critics reacted to the ad with mockery.

"I never thought I’d say this but I agree with every word of this Jasmine Crockett ad," commentator Matt Walsh wrote.

"A few months ago it was reported that Jasmine Crockett’s phone lock screen is a photo of herself," Republican operative Matt Wolking claimed. "Today, her launch ad continues the theme."

Speaking at a campaign event in Texas on Monday, Crockett said that "gloves have been off" and that she was "jumping into the ring."

"I'm asking for your support to be the next United States Senator from the greatest state of Texas," she said.

"They tell us that Texas is red. They are lying, we're not. The reality is that most Texans don't get out to vote."

Crockett also said that she made the decision to run after learning that "the numbers were strongest for my candidacy for United States Senate."

"I could have played it safe and continued serving in the United States House of Representatives for as long as my constituents would have me, but I didn't choose to do that because Texas, this moment we're in now, is life or death, and it's all or nothing," she said. "It's now or never. We find ourselves at a crossroads."

Her campaign launch event had a lively atmosphere, including an impromptu performance by a musical artist named Cameron McCloud.

McCloud performed a rap song with the verses, "They only trying to scare her out running because they think she'll win / Listen, thought I told y'all we ain't never scared / Now look who name on the docket / Got two words for every racist bigot, Jasmine Crockett."

"Amen, Amen… make some noise for Jasmine Crockett one time," McCloud said to a cheering audience.

