Michele Bachmann urges Biden to run in 2024 after reported admission to Obama: 'I'm all for it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann told Fox News on Tuesday she hopes President Biden acts on his reported admission to Barack Obama that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 at age 82.

Bachmann, a star of the Tea Party movement, said Biden undoubtedly will be in "negative territory" poll-wise by then, given his continuing slippage in popularity.

"He totally means it – that's what nobody can believe. He totally means this," she said of questions about whether his reported admission to Obama is true.

BIDEN REPORTEDLY TELLS OBAMA HE WANTS TO RUN IN 2024

"And I say, have at it -- he's losing millions of votes a month. If you figure he got 81 million in the 2020 election [and] what his approval ratings are right now, he's been steadily, slowly but surely losing millions and millions and millions a month. So by the time he gets to2024, he's going to be in negative territory."

In that case, she remarked, Republicans couldn't ask for a bigger gift from the Democrats: "I'm all for it."

Pete Hegseth, guest-hosting "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday, referenced the Democratic presidential bench of potential candidates, which, depending on the current analysis, includes Vice President Harris, USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Gov. Thomas Wolf, and former New Orleans Mayor Mitchell Landrieu.

"Have you seen a thinner bench?" he asked Bachmann, noting that no one in such a list "excites" as much as the Tea Partiers did for the GOP a decade ago.

WAPO WRITER PLACES HARRIS BEHIND BUTTIGIEG IN 2024 LIST

The host went on to play several clips of Biden, including a 2019 statement at a Wilmington pool where he recounted having "hairy legs that turn blond in the sun" as a youth lifeguard, as well as a statement from a 2020 campaign debate about "making sure kids have the record player on at night."

"No, there is nobody over there," Bachmann said of the Democratic Party's future prospects. "But nobody in the Biden White House seems to upset about the fact that the United States of America's economy is literally falling apart. Our presence on the world stage is literally falling apart. The president isn't breaking a sweat about it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is weird. You have a president that is completely disconnected with the people that he's leading."