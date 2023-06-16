JESSE WATTERS: San Francisco is officially now a no-go zone

Fox News host Jesse Watters shares why San Francisco has hit "rock bottom" and what can be done to save the city on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Hitting rock bottom should be a wake-up call. If you get fired for showing up drunk, if she dumps you for your best friend or if your credit score is so bad, you're borrowing money from "Big Pauly"-- it's time to get your act together. Tonight, "Jesse Watters Primetime" is declaring San Francisco has hit rock bottom, and they need an intervention. This isn't just about San Francisco. This is a warning shot for the rest of the country because liberalism spreads worse than a virus from a Chinese lab. San Francisco is officially now a no-go zone.

‘GOOD MORNING AMERICA’ WON'T FILM LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN SAN FRANCISCO: ‘SIMPLY TOO DANGEROUS'

…

San Francisco can't even protect the House speaker's husband from getting hammered in the head. You think they can protect the average citizen? The city can't protect businesses, taxpayers, homeless people, the free press, children [and] women. The only people San Francisco protects are illegals, felons and homeless drug addicts. Are Democrats proud of San Francisco? San Francisco is on the verge of becoming a failed state. San Francisco is like a rogue nation. The city can't manage its institutions and protect its own people. The only reason the tech people haven't been run out of town is because everything's done over computers. Everything brick and mortars [is] hightailing it out of there.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" is this close to declaring martial law in San Francisco. Bring in the National Guard, bring in FEMA--Save the city before it's too late. We need a San Francisco rescue plan because San Francisco is coming to a city near you, just like we should have shut down the virus in Wuhan. We need to do the same thing in San Francisco.

