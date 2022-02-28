Watters blasts Russia's 'sickening' assault in Ukraine: It's 'David versus Goliath'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters reacted to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and said Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to sanctions was reminiscent of the Cold War on Monday.

Watters sharply criticized "Russia's sickening assault" as the war continues for a fifth straight day. "Ukrainian forces have been slowing Putin's advances. It's David versus Goliath as they follow the example of their brave president," the "Jesse Watters Primetime" host said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor with no political experience, was an unlikely candidate when he first ran for office.

Watters showed a video of Zelenskyy saying, "When I was running for the president, I'd say that each of us is a president because all of us carry the responsibility for our country, for our beautiful Ukraine. And now it happened so that each of us is a warrior, a warrior in his or her right place. And I'm sure that each of us will win. Glory to Ukraine."

"Putin's making his move into Kyiv with even more troops waiting in the wings as the city prepares for a bloody siege," Watters said. "And this follows Putin's announcement yesterday that he was putting his nuclear forces into special combat readiness, a heightened alert status that brings back memories of the Cold War."

"Luckily, these sanctions are having an effect as Russia's economy crumbles. Nearly half of Russia's central bank assets have been frozen in the last 24 hours, and the value of Russia's currency, the ruble, is in the gutter. Hyperinflation could be around the corner in mother Russia. So as fighting and sanctions intensify negotiations took place in Belarus. But peace was hard to find as Russia continues to demand official recognition of its control of Crimea, while insisting Ukraine can never, ever join NATO," Watters said.