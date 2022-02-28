Expand / Collapse search
Watters blasts Russia's 'sickening' assault in Ukraine: It's 'David versus Goliath'

Watters hailed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's leadership amid the conflict

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Watters: Russian response to sanctions brings back memories of the Cold War Video

Jesse Watters unpacks risks of Putin putting Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid rising tensions.

Jesse Watters reacted to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and said Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to sanctions was reminiscent of the Cold War on Monday.

Watters sharply criticized "Russia's sickening assault" as the war continues for a fifth straight day. "Ukrainian forces have been slowing Putin's advances. It's David versus Goliath as they follow the example of their brave president," the "Jesse Watters Primetime" host said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor with no political experience, was an unlikely candidate when he first ran for office.

Watters showed a video of Zelenskyy saying, "When I was running for the president, I'd say that each of us is a president because all of us carry the responsibility for our country, for our beautiful Ukraine. And now it happened so that each of us is a warrior, a warrior in his or her right place. And I'm sure that each of us will win. Glory to Ukraine."

    A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

    Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

    A woman stands with other activists during a protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine during a rally at Lafayette Square, across from the White House, in Washington, D.C. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Putin's making his move into Kyiv with even more troops waiting in the wings as the city prepares for a bloody siege," Watters said. "And this follows Putin's announcement yesterday that he was putting his nuclear forces into special combat readiness, a heightened alert status that brings back memories of the Cold War."

"Luckily, these sanctions are having an effect as Russia's economy crumbles. Nearly half of Russia's central bank assets have been frozen in the last 24 hours, and the value of Russia's currency, the ruble, is in the gutter. Hyperinflation could be around the corner in mother Russia. So as fighting and sanctions intensify negotiations took place in Belarus. But peace was hard to find as Russia continues to demand official recognition of its control of Crimea, while insisting Ukraine can never, ever join NATO," Watters said.

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.