Kyiv under siege as Russian forces overrun Ukraine

KYIV IN CROSSHAIRS - Russian troops are attempting to infiltrate the capital, Ukrainian authorities warned. Continue reading …

PUTIN’S KYIV PLANS – Russia’s Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and plans to take over Kyiv and install his own government, experts told Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

FOX POLL ON BIDEN – Voters give President Biden thumbs down on how he’s doing thus far, according to Fox News Poll. Continue reading …

CDC DROPS MASK? - The CDC plans to announce changes to the metrics used in recommending facial mask coverings. Continue reading …

GEORGE FLOYD COPS GUILTY - A federal jury found three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights guilty. Continue reading …



POLITICS

PROMISED WORLD ORDER? - The way candidate Joe Biden told it when campaigning, it was simple: elect him president, and America was not to be crossed. Continue reading …

INHOFE RETIRING – GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe, who has served in Congress since 1987, will not complete the remainder of his Senate term and instead retire next January. Continue reading …



BLINKEN’S BELIEF - Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he's "convinced" Vladimir Putin will attempt to overthrow the Ukrainian government. Continue reading …

BIDEN’S SANCTIONS - Biden blasted online after Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said sanctions "not designed to disrupt" Russia’s energy exports. Continue reading …

CRUZ’S PIPELINE SANCTIONS - Sen. Ted Cruz urged Congress to take action to make permanent sanctions targeting the company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Continue reading …

MEDIA

RUSSIAN MEDIA APPROVAL - As Russia launches a full-out military assault on Ukraine, its state media organs are launching an assault to bolster the Kremlin. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - What's happening in Ukraine is a tragedy because war always is a tragedy and the closer you get to it, the more horrifying it seems. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Sean Hannity blasts President Biden for failing to ramp up energy production amid Russian invasion. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Retired brigadier general breaks down Putin's military strategy on 'The Ingraham Angle.' Continue reading …

GLENN GREENWALD – Journalist called out U.S. officials on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday failing to deescalate "dangerous" Russia-Ukraine crisis. Continue reading …



OPINION

DANIEL HOFFMAN - Russia's Vladimir Putin has been ringing propaganda-laced alarm bells about the U.S.-led NATO alliance. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT - Many policymakers in Washington, D.C., didn’t think Ukraine was worth defending. Ukraine was not a strategic interest for America, they said. Continue reading …

REP. DAN BISHOP AND TERRY SCHILLING - America’s left-wing elites can’t stop talking about race, specifically CRT. Continue reading …

KENNEDY - TrustedSec founder and CEO Dave Kennedy reacts to fears Russia will launch a cyber attack on the United States on 'Kennedy.' Continue reading …

REP. AUGUST PFLUGER - Texas Republican discusses Biden's energy policies in light of Russia invading Ukraine on 'Kennedy.' Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 96 - On the 96th day of his 100-day rooftop vigil to raise funds for a transformative community center on the South Side of Chicago, Pastor Corey Brooks invited Bill O’Kane, CEO of Fox Group Management, to the roof for a wide-ranging chat. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

UKRAINE WAR’S EFFECTS - Americans are already coping with the hottest inflation in four decades, and Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine could push it even higher. Continue reading …

STOCKS DOWN - U.S. stock futures retreated early Friday after all three major averages clawed back from steep losses and finished higher Thursday. Continue reading …

NEWLYWEDS – Former "ER" costars Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham have married last year following nearly 40 years of friendship. Continue reading …



SAGET INVESTIGATION - More details about Bob Saget's death have been revealed as Florida investigators theorize what might have happened in final hours. Continue reading …

SALLY KELLERMAN DEAD - Sally Kellerman, 84, known for her role in the "M*A*S*H" film, has died at the age of 84, Fox News Digital can confirm. Continue reading …



FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"There is one way to deter Putin and his cronies and it doesn’t require one American boot on the ground, one bullet to be fired. It is to degrade Russia's oil and gas capabilities."- Sean Hannity

