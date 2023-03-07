JESSE WATTERS: Cartels run the Mexican government

Jesse Watters rips into the Biden administration for not doing anything to quell Mexico's cartel violence after four Americans were kidnapped around the border on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

GOP ERUPTS AFTER AMERICANS MISSING IN MEXICO: ‘CARTELS COULDN’T ASK FOR A BETTER PARTNER IN CRIME THAN' BIDEN

JESSE WATTERS: This all comes after the trigger-happy Gulf cartel opened fire on a van carrying four Americans coming from South Carolina. Video showed cartel foot soldiers callously dragging the bodies of their victims and stacking them into the backs of their trucks. The two dead victims who we're finding out were later ditched on the side of the road were identified as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown.

Mexico still hasn't returned their bodies. What a great ally. As for the survivors, they were kidnapped and held for days in a dirty stash house on the outskirts of town. One of the survivors, Eric Williams, was found with a bullet wound to the leg. The other survivor, Latavia McGee, was the reason they were in Mexico to begin with. Latavia went to Mexico to get a tummy tuck operation.

They traveled all the way from South Carolina just to save three grand by getting the procedure done in Mexico. Little did she know, she was entering Gulf cartel territory. Mexican law enforcement says the decision to kidnap U.S. citizens likely came from the top of the cartel, from the leader of the Gulf cartel himself, Jose Alberto Garcia Vilano, also known in Mexico as "La Kena."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They knew they were snatching Americans. The Gulf cartel is one of the oldest and blood-thirstiest in Mexico. They operate out in the open. They kidnap our people just a stone's throw from Texas. This is where they do their wet work. In Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the cartel runs an extermination camp. They light you on fire and leave you for dead. They say over a thousand souls have been burnt at Camp Death.

You'd think the Mexican government would step in and say, "Hey, Gulf Cartel, maybe move the extermination camp a few miles back from Texas. You know, the Americans can smell the corpses." But the Mexican government kept quiet because the Gulf cartel owns the Mexican government.