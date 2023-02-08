JESSE WATTERS: Biden plagiarized the State of the Union address

Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds President Biden’s State of the Union address on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The State of the Union was supposed to be Biden's big moment. The guy hides in Delaware and never talks to reporters, so we were eager to hear him, but we didn't hear from Biden last night because he plagiarized the speech. Joe has been plagiarizing his whole life. He got busted plagiarizing in law school, five straight pages, word for word. Almost flunked out because of it and he's not even smart about it, and then he runs for president and gets busted plagiarizing again.

…

Last night, Joe was copying someone else's homework again. This time he was plagiarizing ultra-MAGA Republicans. That's right: Trump , DeSantis and the entire Republican Party. It wasn't word for word. He's learned his lesson, but Joe stole the populist agenda and now he's trying to cash in on it for 2024.

…

If you're going to plagiarize Republicans' words, plagiarize their actions. You can't just talk about stopping the poison from coming in. You have to block it. So, until Joe tightens the border, it's all talk, no action…

…

