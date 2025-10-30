TPUSA spokesman shreds podcaster's ‘disturbing’ defense of protester who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet fired back at far-left podcaster and former reality star Jennifer Welch for arguing that Democrats should cater to voters like a "No Kings" protester who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death in a man-on-the-street interview.

"So listen up, Democratic establishment," she said on her "I've Had It" podcast. "You can either jump on board with this s---, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period.

"Kudos to Bernie, to AOC, to Zohran and that woman out in somewhere middle America saying, ‘F--- Charlie Kirk. He was a racist. He was a piece of s---.'

"There are so many more of us than there are of them. And these Democrats that continue to play patty-cake with corporations and lobbyists, nobody wants that. Nobody wants you."

Kolvet reacted Thursday on "America's Newsroom."

"That's disturbing language. There's no other way to look at that," he said.

Kolvet contrasted Welch's behavior with that of Kirk's widow and current Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, who delivered an inspirational message to a massive crowd at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) Wednesday.

"[Welch] maybe gets eyeballs, maybe people are tuning in, but she is not inspiring anybody," he said, rebuking her profanity-laced comments.

"We want dialogue. We want to humanize each other," he added.

"We are in a very, very rough spot as a country if those are the types of voices that win out, and I hope instead it's voices like JD Vance and Erica Kirk that have those debates, have those dialogues and give us space to treat each other as humans and fellow Americans."

Charlie Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA, served as the organization's executive director until his assassination on a Utah college campus Sept. 10.

Vice President Vance joined Erika Kirk on the Ole Miss campus to carry on the Turning Point USA mission in Charlie Kirk's absence, addressing a crowd of thousands and, in Vance's case, answering questions and debating student attendees.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.