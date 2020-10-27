Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lawrence
Published

Jennifer Lawrence says she was 'voting against my own rights' as a Republican

The star also expressed support for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

By Nate Day | Fox News
Jennifer Lawrence is expanding upon her political views. 

The actress made headlines last week when she noted that despite the fact she had grown up in a Republican household, she has since reversed course “based on the things" she has "learned.” Lawrence added that Trump "changed everything” for her moving forward.

“This is an impeached president whose broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand," Lawrence, 30, said during an episode of the "Absolutely Not" podcast at the time. 

Now, the "Hunger Games" star has taken to Twitter to "clarify [her] voting record."

"I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines," she said in a statement. "I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama's presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat."

She added: "#Obama #HRC #BidenHarris."

Lawrence supported Hillary Clinton in her 2016 bid for the presidency, per an interview with Vanity Fair due to her experience as a career politician.

This year, she's casting her ballot in favor of Joe Biden.

"I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America," she told V magazine recently. "He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being."

After previously voting for John McCain, Jennifer Lawrence has publicly backed Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

During her chat on "Absolutely Not," the Oscar winner said that she understood "the fiscal benefits of the Republican policies," but found that "the social issues weren't in line with" her own beliefs.

She also said that she found Barack Obama's presidency to be tamer than the current administration.

"You would go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the president because everything would generally be OK," she said.

