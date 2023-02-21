Jeffree Star goes viral after calling out ‘they’ and ‘them’ pronoun ‘bulls---’ on Valentine’s Day podcast

Makeup brand CEO and social media influencer Jeffree Star lit up the internet after he slammed "they" and "them" pronouns culture during an interview that premiered on Valentine’s Day.

"You’re not ‘they’ and ‘them,’" Star told sports podcast host and NFL player Taylor Lewan on his show, "you’re trans, you're male, or you’re female."

Star argued that pronoun culture is a recent phenomenon that arose out of some people being "bored" and wanting to make up new terms, especially during the COVID pandemic.

‘They’ and ‘them’ and all that extra s--- that we added during the pandemic. Because everyone is so bored on their f------ houses they just started to make up more s---."

Star acknowledged that attacking pronoun culture could be an unpopular position, but emphasized that it was in no way a hateful belief.

"And people get so mad when I say that. How are you a ‘they?’ What the f--- does that mean?" Star asked.

"It’s stupid is what it is. But you need someone like me that looks like me to say it. Because if you say it, it turns into you’re homophobic, you hate trans people, you hate gays, and it’s just how you feel."

"You don’t hate anyone, you just think it’s stupid."

Star, who built a huge following online for his makeup tutorials and brand, "Jeffree Star Cosmetics," also gave a shout-out to conservatives.

"That’s where the conservatives like me, cause I’m just real."

Lewan agreed with Star, saying that he "can sit here comfortably on camera and say that ‘I truly just don’t understand'" pronoun culture.

"And that’s okay, it doesn’t mean you’re hateful," Star told Lewan.

Star’s popularity first exploded in the early days of social media through MySpace, making him one of the early internet’s most popular influencers.

This is not the first time that Star has spoken out against pronoun usage. He also mocked the concept during an appearance on YouTube star Logan Paul’s podcast in June 2022.

"I think half of it’s f------ stupid," Star said in a conversation about pronouns.

Star also spoke out against "cancel culture" on the same show.

"You’re only canceled if you let yourself be canceled," Star told Paul and his co-hosts.

"I just like to always just speak my mind."

