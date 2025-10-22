Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Daniels slams Trump's 'decency' after performing 'No Kings' song on MSNBC

Daniels attacked President Trump's satirical AI video mocking the 'No Kings' protesters

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Jeff Daniels croons Crazy World song on MSNBC's ‘Deadline: White House’ Video

Jeff Daniels croons Crazy World song on MSNBC's ‘Deadline: White House’

Actor Jeff Daniels performed his original song ‘Crazy World’ inspired by the ‘No Kings’ protests on Tuesday's episode of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House."

Actor Jeff Daniels performed a song inspired by the "No Kings" protests live on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" Tuesday.

"When we interviewed Joan Baez for 'The Best People' podcast, we asked her what was different about the movements in the 60s," host Nicolle Wallace said. "She said, ‘Well, lots of things. But one of them, we had each other, and we had the music.’ On Saturday, 7 million Americans found each other at the 'No Kings' protest. And today, thanks to Jeff Daniels, we’ve got the music."

The "Tron: Ares" actor then performed a song he wrote called "Crazy World," which he described as "how I cope."

ACTOR JEFF DANIELS LAMENTS KAMALA HARRIS’ LOSS, SUGGESTS SHE WOULD HAVE GOVERNED LIKE ABRAHAM LINCOLN

Jeff Daniels performing on MSNBC

Actor Jeff Daniels performed a song on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House."  (Screenshot/MSNBC)

"I’ve seen a young girl smiling at something he just said/ I watched him fall until her pretty green eyes, his cheeks turned Valentine red/ I’ve seen an old man walking with his wife by his side/ I watched him reach down, take her hand, damned if I didn’t cry," Daniels sang as he strummed a guitar on the MSNBC set.

"This crazy world’s gone crazy. Who am I to judge?/ Nice to know in the world full of hate, there's someone out there still making love."

Before he performed his song, Daniels talked about the lack of "decency" from President Donald Trump, particularly in his AI video response to the "No Kings" protests.

ACTOR JEFF BRIDGES TELLS ICE TO GET 'OFF OUR STREETS' AS 'THE DUDE' CHARACTER ON 'JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!'

donald trump no kings sign

Jeff Daniels attacked President Donald Trump's response to the "No Kings" protest as indecent. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

"By the way, do we really have to treat people like that? You know, the meme that he had where he was flying with the crown and the, you know, spewing excrement all over the people down below," Daniels said.

"The country, America," Wallace responded.

"Would Lincoln have done that?" Daniels asked.

"I don’t think Nixon would have done that," Wallace remarked.

"Nixon wouldn’t have done it. Reagan wouldn’t have done it. Bush wouldn’t have done it — either Bush. I think people in the Midwest, where I am … we value our decency and our civility," Daniels said.

SINGER KENNY LOGGINS DENOUNCES TRUMP'S 'NO KINGS' POST USING HIS ICONIC 'TOP GUN' SONG

Donald Trump answers questions in Oval Office

President Donald Trump posted an AI video of himself dropping brown sludge on "No Kings" protesters on social media. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He added that he believed that decency and civility will matter again after people "vote for change" in the midterm elections.

Fox News Digital reached out to MSNBC for comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

