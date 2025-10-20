Hillary Clinton leads brigade of left-wing mockery, bewilderment over Trump's viral 'No Kings' protest video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was among Democrats and Trump administration critics who took to social media this weekend to slam a satirical AI video President Donald Trump posted showing him dropping brown sludge on "No Kings" protesters.

"He's definitely not mad that 7 million Americans came out to protest him yesterday," Clinton posted to X Sunday, accompanied by a screenshot of HuffPost's report on Trump's video mocking the protests against him.

Millions of protesters took to the streets of cities nationwide Saturday as part of a massive "No Kings" protest denouncing Trump and his administration. The protesters argued Trump has conducted himself like a monarch as opposed to a president, taking issue with his administration's actions on policies such as immigration and efforts to deport millions of illegal immigrants residing in the nation.

Trump lampooned the protests in an AI-generated video Saturday showing him flying a military jet while wearing a crown before dumping brown sludge or sewage directly onto protesters, including liberal influencer Harry Sisson. The video played "Top Gun" theme song "Danger Zone" as the AI-generated Trump was seen dumping the sludge onto protesters.

WATCH: 'NO KINGS' PROTESTERS AT MASSIVE NYC RALLY REVEAL MOTIVATION FOR TAKING TO THE STREETS: 'DISGUSTING'

The video set off condemnation, mockery and confusion among liberal critics.

"That plane wouldn’t have made it off the ground with your fat--s in the pilot’s seat," Sisson posted to X in response to the video. Followed by: "Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks."

Kenny Loggins, the singer behind the song "Danger Zone," also posted a response demanding his music be removed from the video as it was not authorized.

JOHN CUSACK TELLS TRUMP TO 'GO TO HELL' AT CHICAGO 'NO KINGS' PROTEST

"I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us," Loggins said, according to a statement shared on his X account. "Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ – that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us."

"BREAKING: DISGUSTING! Donald Trump posts AI video of himself flying a fighter jet and DUMPING POOP ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!" X account Occupy Democrats posted in a lengthy message Monday. "In the ultimate pronouncement that "subtlety is dead," Donald Trump responded to the 7 million Americans who marched against him yesterday by posting an AI video of himself wearing a crown, flying a fighter jet and literally sh*tting on America."

"The person who posted this has access to the nuclear codes," gun control activist David Hogg posted in response.

"'I'm gonna take a big dookie on the protestors! I'm gonna be king!' Sure you are lil buddy, you're 12," Center for New Liberalism co-founder Jeremiah Johnson posted to X.

"Trump posted an AI video of himself wearing a crown and dumping shit from a ‘King Trump’ jet on No Kings protesters. This is where we are as a country," liberal X account Patriot Takes posted.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIKENS ANTI-TRUMP ‘NO KINGS’ PROTESTS TO AMERICAN REVOLUTION

Trump brushed off the protests Sunday as not representative of the general population, while slamming any characterization he leads as a "king."

"I’m not a king. I work my a-- off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all," he told members of the media Sunday.

When asked about liberals' responses to the video, the White House directed Fox Digital to a photo of a woman crying during Trump's 2017 inauguration that is frequently used in memes.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also defended Trump's video in comments to the media on Monday arguing the video was an effective satire.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The president uses social media to make the point," Johnson said when asked about the video during a press conference. "You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media for that he is. He is using satire to make a point."