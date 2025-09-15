Washington Post columnist fired over social media posts after Charlie Kirk's assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A left-wing columnist revealed in a Substack on Monday that she was fired by the Washington Post over social media posts amid the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the Colorado school shooting.

"On Bluesky, in the aftermath of the horrific shootings in Utah and Colorado, I condemned America’s acceptance of political violence and criticized its ritualized responses — the hollow, cliched calls for ‘thoughts and prayers’ and ‘this is not who we are’ that normalize gun violence and absolve [W]hite perpetrators especially, while nothing is done to curb deaths," Karen Attiah wrote.

Kirk, a leading conservative activist, was assassinated at a campus event in Utah on Wednesday. That same day, a separate shooting at a Colorado school left two students injured and the assailant dead.

Attiah included multiple screenshots of her posts on Bluesky, including one that read, "Part of what keeps America so violent is the insistence that people perform care, empty goodness and absolution for [W]hite men who espouse hatred and violence."

"My only direct reference to Kirk was one post— his own words on record," Attiah wrote on Substack.

In a post to her Bluesky account, Attiah wrote, "'Black women do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a [W]hite person’s slot'- Charlie Kirk."

Attiah appeared to reference a July 2023 remark made by Kirk during "The Charlie Kirk Show" about affirmative action in which he named Joy Reid, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee, according to Reuters, rather than speaking broadly about all Black women, as one viral X post suggested.

Attiah said she was fired for speaking out against political violence, "racial double standards" and America's "empathy towards guns."

"The Post accused my measured Bluesky posts of being ‘unacceptable’, ‘gross misconduct’ and of endangering the physical safety of colleagues — charges without evidence, which I reject completely as false. They rushed to fire me without even a conversation. This was not only a hasty overreach, but a violation of the very standards of journalistic fairness and rigor the Post claims to uphold," Attiah wrote in the post, where she included a 2019 photo of herself and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.

Attiah argued her former newspaper no longer reflected the people it serves in a diverse city, noting she was the last Black full-time opinion columnist on the Post's roster.

"What happened to me is part of a broader purge of Black voices from academia, business, government, and media — a historical pattern as dangerous as it is shameful — and tragic," she continued.

Attiah first joined the Post in 2014. A Washington Post spokesperson declined to comment on personnel matters.

The Post's Policies and Standards includes a section on social media that reads, "Post journalists should ensure that their activity on social media platforms would not make reasonable people question their editorial independence, nor make reasonable people question The Post’s ability to cover issues fairly."