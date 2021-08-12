Jason Rantz blasts Chicago mayor after ritual for fallen officer was skipped: 'Incredibly disturbing'

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz sat down on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday to discuss the problems police officers are facing across America. After Chicago police officer Ella French was murdered, it was revealed that a traditional bagpipe procession was skipped by city officials, outraging officers.

JASON RANTZ: I hope everyone is at outraged and embarrassed by this as you and I are. You have officers in Chicago and across the country every day that put on the uniform knowing they might not come home after that shift and Ella French, unfortunately, didn’t get to go home. Her partner is still fighting for his life and they are owed respect. These officers reeling from what has been going on, losing not just a member of the team, a member of their family, but realizing that they also are going through something and they are not being treated with any sort of compassion. It is incredibly disturbing that anyone would treat a sacred ritual like this the way they did. It is indicative of how little support and care Mayor Lightfoot and her administration have for cops. This is a symptom of that issue.

