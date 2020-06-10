Laura Ingraham accuses far left of waging 'relentless propaganda war' on American values, history

Laura Ingraham opened the "Ingraham Angle" Wednesday night by discussing how liberals and progressives gradually "purged" centrists and conservatives from the fields of academia, media and entertainment over the past four decades.

"Dissent was not tolerated and the punishment for deviating from the sentiment du jour grew harsher over time," she said.

"Even liberals aren't immune: Who can forget when comedian Kevin Hart lost his Oscars gig a few years back or how colleges have routinely reacted to conservative speakers on campus?"

In Ingraham's telling, refugees from those fields found professional homes in business or the law. Some of them even joined Republican administrations, describing themselves as "fiscally conservative but socially liberal" to save face socially.

However, Ingraham warned her audience,"as we have been reminded over these last 14 days or so, the culture is where the battle will be won or lost.

"When you see 20-somethings carrying signs that spell America with the KKK, yelling in the faces of police officers or National Guardsmen, remember they learn this behavior from either their radical parents for their Progressive teachers, or maybe activist celebrities.

"What we are witnessing is a relentless propaganda war against the old teachings about America," she said. "It's an effort to smear our history and our patriotic spirit."