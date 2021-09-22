Ingraham: How Biden and Kerry's refusal to confront China is a symptom of being 'bought and paid for'

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Wednesday, host Laura Ingraham explained how the financial entanglements between the Biden and Heinz-Kerry families and China help explain why the United States continues to defer to their biggest global rival on many fronts; economic, humanitarian and coronavirus-related.

Ingraham compared the Biden administration's refusal to confront China over its role in disseminating the coronavirus pandemic to how President Biden might by contrast confront a red-state Christian university if its biolab leaks a novel virus that infects the world.

"Do you think the Biden administration would demand answers? Issuing condemnations of these risky practices and citing the rushing loss of life and economic consequences caused by this irresponsible university? Of course, it would. Of course, the left would assume that the lab leak was purposeful at the university," she said.

"Let’s get back to real life. Biden’s team let China off the look for what it did in Wuhan, for the cover-up and the harm it inflicted on our country."

Ingraham pointed to Biden's recent address to the United Nations that notably lacked condemnation or confrontation of China on all these various fronts – while instead preaching global warming alarmism and other concerns.

"If China is lying, we won’t know where to look. The press is more obsessed with covering a riot where one unarmed protestor was killed than a pandemic that killed more than 675,000 Americans -- The fact is China is howling at us, laughing. They got away with global death and destruction and America’s response is the equivalent of ‘thank you, sir, may I have another?’."

The host added that former Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., appears to be Biden's newest top China envoy, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken was publicly embarrassed by his Beijing counterparts during a tense summit in Anchorage earlier this year.

She doubted Kerry will do anything to confront China, pointing to past speeches where Kerry avoided such things:

"There is no U.S. strategy to push back against or be in conflict with China," he said in one clip – followed up by the host noting the Chinese Communist Party's government wouldn't even meet him in person when he flew to China – instead requiring him to engage via videoconference.

Ingraham said much of Kerry's refusal to stand up against Chinese human rights abuses, its coronavirus culpability and its economic behavior stems from the fact his family is deeply invested in China.

Kerry is married to Teresa Heinz, the widow of Pittsburgh ketchup heir and then-Pennsylvania Republican Sen. H. John Heinz III. Senator Heinz died in 1991 when his plane collided with a helicopter near Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

Ingraham noted that Kerry's wife is heavily invested in China through her family's trust.

"The choice of standing up for human rights is perhaps tough for Kerry because of the incredible financial leverage the CCP has over his family," Ingraham said.

"Government ethics disclosures show [Teresa] has over a million dollars interest in a New York investment firm run by a Chinese citizen, and has major holdings in Chinese companies. How does this add up to having a conflict of interest? The Biden administration doesn’t care."

Ingraham added that Kerry's stepson Christopher Heinz was a business partner with Biden's younger son R. Hunter Biden in a private equity firm with "lucrative partnerships" that the host reported once cut a multi-million-dollar deal with a Chinese oil company.

"His attorney swears he played no role in these ventures," she said, claiming Hunter is not the only Biden with connections to China.

She pointed to public statements by another former business partner of Hunter's, Tony Bobulinski, who disclosed that an email he received denoted "10% held by H for the Big Guy" – to which Bobulinski said H is Hunter and the Big Guy is likely Joe Biden.

"The financial entangles between the Biden administration and the CCP are frightening. They cast this in a more understandable light," she said.

"Number 1, he should just leave all of Trump’s trade policies in place. They worked – Number 2. Stop relying on Europe. Focus on the China threat with or without them – And number 3, fire John Kerry," she advised.

"Will Biden do any of this? Probably not. President Xi is treating us like a plaything. It’s pathetic it’s so easy to play the United States. He knows with Biden and Kerry at the helm, he has this in the bag. Sleepy Joe is already bought and paid for."