Indiana Jones 5 receives tepid ovation at Cannes, gets early mixed reviews

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth installment in the classic movie series that received attention from some conservatives for including some supposedly woke material, received a "lukewarm" ovation at Cannes, according to a recent report.

"Yes, the applause lasted for five minutes, but by Cannes standards, that’s more of a polite formality," the Variety report continued.

That was in stark contrast with Harrison Ford’s entrance to Cannes, the famous French film festival, as he was greeted with "thousands of fans" screaming his name and even a short montage of his film career, according to Variety. One of the biggest film stars of all time, Ford has starred in the "Star Wars" franchise, "Blade Runner," "The Fugitive," "Witness," "Air Force One," and dozens of other movies.

But the actor’s recent reprisal of one his most famous roles, as the whip-carrying, wise-cracking Indiana Jones, is receiving mixed reviews from critics. Some conservatives also balked at a clip in the trailer where a character portrayed by feminist actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge quipped that "capitalism" was a system of people stealing from one another. In another released clip, her character describes herself as "resourceful, beautiful, daring, self-sufficient" win what some critics called cringey.

Times film critic Kevin Maher said that the newest entry to the series is not as bad as "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," a film which many fans loved to hate.

"The good news is that it’s not as poor as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The bad news is that it’s not much better."

Vanity Fair critic Richard Lawson concluded that the latest "Indiana Jones" film was "not worthy of the whip."

"One can feel the four credited screenwriters grasping at inspiration and coming up short. What they did manage to make would be perfectly fine as a standalone adventure film starring some other character, but it’s not worthy of the whip."

But other critics said they enjoyed the film, with Geoffrey Macnab, a film critic for the Independent, writing that Ford still finds a way to carry the movie.

"Harrison Ford is the hero of the hour. He never loses either his scowl or his doggedness. He plays even the flimsiest scenes with conviction and dry humour. His performance carries the movie."

Ford has said that the "Dial of Destiny" will be his last time playing the character.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.