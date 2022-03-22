Expand / Collapse search
If Hunter is indicted, it could open a 'whole can of worms' for Joe Biden: Author

Peter Schweizer explains what's at stake for the Biden family

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
‘Red-Handed’ author Peter Schweizer discusses what would happen to the Biden family if Hunter Biden is indicted over laptop scandals on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

"Red-Handed" author Peter Schweizer joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to explain how the Biden family could be impacted if Hunter Biden is charged over the laptop scandal.

PETER SCHWEIZER: I think the best evidence is The New York Times ran this piece where they admitted the laptop was real — that was in paragraph 17 or 18. But the story was basically about the grand jury looking into Hunter Biden, and The New York Times got a lot of cooperation from Team Biden, and they were clearly trying to position themselves on the assumption that Hunter Biden is in fact going to be indicted. That's why I think they cooperated. And I think the challenge and the problem they have is that if Hunter Biden is indicted, that opens up the whole can of worms in terms of Joe Biden's financial connections that you talked about earlier. 

