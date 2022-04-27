Bongino suggests GOP seek impeachment if they retake Congress after report on Biden's 'missing millions'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative radio host Dan Bongino strongly urged congressional Republicans – should they win back Congress in the midterms – to seek impeachment proceedings against President Biden, given the latest report on his alleged knowledge or connections to first son Hunter's foreign dealings.

Bongino questioned a reported $5.2 million discrepancy in the president's financial records analyzed by the Daily Mail, which also reported on further emails from Hunter's laptop

On "The Dan Bongino Show," Bongino claimed the elder Biden will "find himself in a significant amount of trouble" if Republicans retake Congress in November.

"The evidence is piling up and he… could be looking at a possible impeachment when the Republicans take over in 2022; which I highly recommend, by the way," Bongino said. "This is a genuine bombshell – 'Joe's missing millions.'"

The host of "Unfiltered" on Fox News went on to ask his producer, Joe Armacost, if he ever found himself in that kind of situation.

"Joe, did you ever have $5.2 million in unexplained income?" Bongino asked.

"Nope, never had that problem," Armacost replied.

The host said the Daily Mail cited a greater $7 million figure that was reportedly the discrepancy between his income tax returns and government transparency reports – adding part of such difference could be traced to the income of First Lady Jill Biden, who works at Northern Virginia Community College – ultimately leading to the $5.2 million amount laid out in the report.

Bongino read further from the report, saying that Joe Biden allegedly "paid Hunter's legal bills for one megabucks Chinese deal," and went on to describe allegations the president is the pseudonym "Big Guy" in other correspondence.

"This guy is again not ankle deep, not knee-deep, not waist-deep, not even neck-deep -- This guy is forehead-deep – Joe Biden-- in his son's corrupt international dealings," the host declared. "There is no longer any reasonable doubt that this man was a central figure in what appears to be this Biden Family international corruption scheme for influence peddling."

Bongino went on to note reportage of the purported deals involving "10 percent for the Big Guy", and said the collective allegations should cause pause.

"At this point, I think the answer to any sane human being is fairly obvious: How is it we have a President of the United States still in office right now who by any reasonable measure appears to have taken money from nuclear-powered enemies of the United States in an influence peddling scheme?"

Bongino said if similar allegations had been lodged against Donald Trump, he would have already been convicted of a "25-to-life" crime.

"Because it's Joe Biden, he's going to skate," he added. "And so the Republicans in 2022, if you don't commit to hearings on this, then really you're useless."