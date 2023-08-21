German judge sets Afghan refugee who raped, assaulted multiple girls free with no prison time

After an Afghan asylum seeker in Germany admitted to raping and assaulting numerous girls over the course of three years, a judge ruled in August that the migrant would not get any jail time. Instead, he would receive probation and sensitivity training, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Mohammad, 23, came to Germany from Afghanistan in 2015. He graduated from high school, and maintained a job until he was arrested in January 2023 for assaulting girls from 2019-2022, at least one who was as young as 16. A rape victim from 2019 is still in therapy today, according to a German publication Bild.

The ruling of probation and anti-aggression training set off a fire in the German press, with Bild writing, "He rapes 16-year-olds and gets released!" The report proceeded to mention how the judge and defense attorneys cited the juvenile as an example of an integrated refugee in German culture, citing his educational background and hobby of playing in the football club.

The juvenile district court in Regensburg confirmed to Fox News that the accused was released after trial. He had been detained for six months before trial.

"The defendant was sentenced to a juvenile term of 1 year and 10 months for rape in combination with sexual assault in three separate cases and sexual harassment. The juvenile sentence was suspended. As a condition of probation, the defendant was required to abstain from alcohol consumption, participate in various training sessions and pay 2,500 Euros to the injured party," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The court explained that it generally allows for flexible sentences and educational/remedial options when dealing with criminal behavior that was committed at the time an individual was a minor. It cited the accused’s confession, his educational and professional status and the time he spent in pre-trial detention as reasons for the probation sentence.

"The defendant committed the offenses as an adolescent, and the juvenile court applied juvenile criminal law in sentencing him. In contrast to adult criminal law, when applying juvenile criminal law the court is not bound by the range of punishment or the legal consequences of the criminal provisions (fine and/or imprisonment), as the educational concept is paramount in juvenile criminal law and juvenile criminal law provides for its own sanction options," the court said.

A right-wing commentator, Henning Hoffgaard, said, "How does one, as a judge, come up with the idea of praising the perpetrator as a ‘model example’ of integration. How must that affect the victims? Are you crazy?"

"Anyone who comes to Germany as a migrant and then sexually assaults women in rows is not a ‘prime example’ of integration. It doesn't matter at all whether the offender has graduated from [high] school, likes to play soccer, [and] has completed an apprenticeship… This man doesn't belong in Germany," Henning added. "He is a danger to the general public."

