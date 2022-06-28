Howard Stern says he may run for president, wants to end Electoral College: ‘Not f-----g around’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, shock jock Howard Stern said it may be time for him to run for president and revealed several things on his political checklist.

"I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now," the SiriusXM host said Monday on the "Howard Stern Show."

Should he run for office, Stern said he would put an end to the Electoral College, a longtime subject of angst for liberals. However, as president he could not unilaterally do this.

"I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person," Stern said.

Stern’s radical aim to disband the U.S. electoral system was spurred by his claim that Donald Trump lost the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton.

"A guy who lost the vote won the election," Stern said. "How long can we keep electing people who lost the election?"

At one point in the show, Stern claimed that the issue facing most presidents is that their agenda is too big. But Stern’s agenda is much smaller in scope, although vague.

"The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again," he announced, before segueing into criticism of the conservative Supreme Court justices.

Stern first singled out Clarence Thomas, who he described as a "dormant Darth Vader" waiting around for "other kooks" to join the Court. He also said that overturning Roe v. Wade was "horrible," citing women who find out their child has birth defects, women who are raped and the questionable quality of some forms of contraception.

"The other thing is, if I do run for president, and I’m not f-----g around, I’m really thinking about it — because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices," Stern said.

His words marked his first public comments on abortion since the Supreme Court’s decision was handed down.

Should he run for president, it would not be the first time Stern has thrown his hat in the political ring. In 1994, the radio and television personality ran as a libertarian in New York’s gubernatorial race. However, Stern would later drop out after the state Supreme Court signaled to Stern that he would have to disclose his personal finances in order to run for office.

Last year, Stern said should he face off against Trump in 2024, he would "beat his a--."