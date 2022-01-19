COVID hysteria turned Howard Stern into 'exactly the person he spent decades mocking:' Reporter

Outkick reporter Bobby Burack tore into radio icon Howard Stern on Wednesday for demonizing unvaccinated Americans and allowing COVID hysteria to turn him into "exactly the person he spent decades mocking."

"So many people turn to Howard Stern as just sort of like his voice for reason," Burack, who recently penned a column on the topic, said Wednesday on "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

"He's always been the guy that challenges the man. Now he's become such a shill for Big Government and Big Pharma. And people have been asking over the past two years, what happened to Howard Stern?"

Stern has advocated for the coronavirus vaccine to be mandatory, and has repeatedly referred to those who choose to forego the jab as "imbeciles" and "nut jobs."

"I want my freedom to live," Stern said in a September episode. "I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures."

The shock jock also suggested on-air that doctors and nurses should refuse to treat those who have not taken a coronavirus vaccine.

"I’m really of mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and] you got COVID, you don’t get into a hospital," he said. "You had the cure, and you wouldn’t take it."

The radio host appeared to double down this month, going off in an on-air profanity-laden tirade over tennis champ Novak Djokovic's position on the vaccine. Djokovic has said on multiple occasions that vaccination is a private and personal decision, and that mandates should not be in place.

"That f--knut … Djokovic. The Joker, I call him The Joker," Stern, 67, said. "What a f---ing a--hole."

"The first I've heard of this guy is that he doesn't want to get his vaccine, and he's running around … they should throw him right the f--- out of tennis," the comedian asserted. "That's it, goodbye."

Burack said COVID "hysteria" ruined Stern, calling him a "shell of what he used to be."

"I don't think COVID necessarily ruined Howard Stern," Burack told Kilmeade. "It was COVID hysteria that did this to him. I think the best way to put it if you believed or believe everything that the CDC, Dr. Fauci, CNN, Joe Biden, the New York Times, NPR, if you believe everything that they have told you about COVID, you're obviously not going to be in a healthy state because they've told us so many lies, and they made things so extreme," he said. "Of course, you're going to be sitting in your basement scared.'

"Howard Stern has become exactly the person he spent decades mocking," Burack added. "It's really unbelievable to see the evolution of his career go so far south because right now, he's a shell of what he used to be."