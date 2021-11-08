Howard Stern calls for ‘f---ing’ Aaron Rodgers to be kicked out of NFL in profanity-filled rant

Howard Stern called for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a profanity-filled rant to be thrown out of the NFL on Monday for revealing he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the initial belief that he had gotten a vaccine.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is currently sidelined after testing positive for COVID, misled reporters about his vaccination status earlier this year by saying he was "immunized" when asked if he took the vaccine. He has been slammed by a variety of big-name broadcasters, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw who accused him on Sunday of lying about his status. Stern didn’t hold back when addressing the situation.

"I was so worked up over the weekend about this f---ing Aaron Rodgers of the NFL," Stern said in a clip shared on social media by Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina.

"I don’t even know where to begin with that story. I mean this f---ing guy. I don’t watch football, sorry I’m not a big fan, I know the guy is a real good football player, that’s why they put up with his bulls--t," Stern said.

"If there was decency in this world, you know, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. What he did to his fellow teammates… this f---ing guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast," Stern continued. "Aaron Rodgers, come on dude, really? You know, that whole bulls--t game, ‘Yeah, I have the antibodies,’ first of all, I don’t know where these guys get their information from."

Rodgers revealed in a wide-ranging interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday he was unvaccinated and explained the reasons behind his decision. He rattled off several reasons why he chose not to get vaccinated, including an allergy he said he has from an ingredient in mRNA vaccines. He said he also talked to podcaster Joe Rogan about the treatments the podcasting star took when he was diagnosed with COVID and said one of the medicines he was on was ivermectin.

Stern appeared baffled that anyone would take advice from Rogan.

"You got doctors who study in medical school, I don’t know what has happened to this country," Stern said as his longtime co-host Robin Quivers asked, "Why would you go to Joe Rogan with a medical problem?"

Rodgers has maintained that he is not "anti-vax" and feels he is in the "crosshairs of the woke mob right now."

