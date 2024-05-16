Harris Faulkner explores her father’s wartime valor with personal quest to Vietnam in new Fox Nation series

The Vietnam War was a tumultuous time – with physical wars abroad and politically-charged wars of words at home. It saw many men and women head off to a foreign landscape of Southeast Asia, each sacrificing something in their own way and contributing to one of the most transformative eras of American history.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner's latest Fox Nation series goes abroad to bring the story of one soldier back home. Join the "Faulkner Focus" host as she walks in her father's footsteps, visiting places that her father, Lieutenant Colonel Bobby R. Harris, saw back in the day.

"I wanted to answer this question: What do you say to a Vietnam War veteran?" she told Fox News' Neil Cavuto during a recent appearance on "Your World."

"People never knew what to say to my father and many of our veterans would come home, and they would never be proud of their uniform again, because the nation had been divided over that war and such horrible things happened during the war, because war is hell and at home. So I wanted to trace his footsteps because my dad was considered a hero in his very, very tiny hometown in Texas, and he brought unity and communities [together], and it was amazing."

She spoke of her father's love and service to the United States, even as he encountered racism and the civil rights era reached a pinnacle.

"He called it the struggle of imperfection that a republic like only we could have, we would move on. Our potential was the greatest of any nation on the planet because we have the U.S. Constitution, he believed, and the people who were divided in the 1960s, it wasn't because they didn't love the country."

Faulkner elaborated on what to expect from the three-part Fox Nation special as she visited the places her father once saw to capture what he went through in Vietnam, telling "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that her goal was to take the nearly day-long flight to the other side of the world to understand what her father fought for as communism was on the rise.

"They were trying to walk out democracy for South Vietnam, which didn't want to become communist, and I wanted to understand that because it impacted our entire family. So one of the places I went to was along the Saigon River, where he had a really close call," she said.

Faulkner travels to other Vietnamese landscapes in the special, highlighting spots integral to her father's role in the Vietnam War.

