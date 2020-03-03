Hannity rips 'Quid Pro Joe' Biden, 'Mini Mike' Bloomberg as Super Tuesday results come in

Fox News host Sean Hannity tore into former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as results from Super Tuesday primary states continue to be tallied.

Hannity first went after "Quid Pro Joe" over a recent gaffe he made at a rally on Monday where he botched the words of the Declaration of Independence and accidentally told voters that "tomorrow is Super Thursday."

"On a scale of 1-1000 how scary are Quid Pro Quo Joes Gaffes getting. (1000 absolutely frightening) You know 'Super Thursday'," Hannity tweeted. "Declaration of Independence, 'created, by the, you know, you know the thing,' The 'thing' being God, the creator of EVERYTHING!!"

Appearing at a campaign rally in Texas ahead of crucial Super Tuesday primary races, Biden urged his supporters to come out in droves -- except he began to tell them the wrong day.

"So join us! Go to JoeBiden.com. Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow," Biden said. "Look, tomorrow is Super Thur-- Tuesday. And I want to thank you all."

Some in the audience laughed at the quickly-caught mistake.

"I'm rushing ahead, aren't I?" the former vice president quipped.

Biden also appeared to fumble while attempting to recite part of the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing,” Biden said.

The actual line is: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Hannity also went after Bloomberg for the "hundreds of millions of dollars" he spent on his campaign, as well as his past policy remarks that had raised eyebrows.

"Hannity Simple Truth in life; Hundreds of millions of dollars cannot buy a personality or an election. Exhibit A; Mini Mike the Farmer who says 'ALL' Crime happens in minority Communities and old people should go home and die..." the primetime Fox News host wrote.

Hannity will be sitting down for an interview with President Trump on Wednesday night.