Hannity calls Ukraine whistleblowers attorney 'despicable,' calls for Schiff and Bidens to be put 'under oath'

Sean Hannity blasted the Ukraine whistleblower's attorney Mark Zaid Wednesday night after a Fox News report revealed tweets he made in January 2017, one in particular that said a "coup has started" and that "impeachment will follow ultimately."

"It's now obvious that this lawyer is despicable, deranged, a Trump hater, a partisan hack plotting the president's destruction starting just 10 days after he was inaugurated," Hannity said in the final minutes of his television program. "This is the embodiment of rage and hatred and unwillingness to accept the election results. Psychosis. Trump derangement syndrome."

AT LOUISIANA RALLY WEDS NIGHT, TRUMP QUOTES FOX NEWS ARTICLE ON 'SLEAZEBALL' WHISTLEBLOWER ATTY

Zaid tweeted shortly after Trump's election, "I predict @CNN will play a key role in @realDonaldTrump not finishing out his full term as president." Also that month, Zaid tweeted, "We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters."

Amid a slew of impeachment-related posts, Zaid assured his Twitter followers that "as one falls, two more will take their place," apparently referring to Trump administration employees who defy the White House. Zaid promised that the "coup" would occur in "many steps."

"That's his lawyer. We're honestly supposed to believe that the whistleblower just had the best interests of the country in mind," Hannity responded. "No."

The host also called for Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter to be put "under oath."

"It's time to start putting him under oath. Put the compromised coward, corrupt Schiff himself under oath," Hannity said. "Biden needs to go... under oath. Both of them. That means Hunter and Joe."