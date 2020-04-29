Guy Benson: Media piled on Kavanaugh allegations with 'zero corroborating evidence' but ignore Biden's

The same mainstream media that once piled on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh with almost "zero corroborating evidence" of sexual misconduct is now silent on an allegation with "contemporaneous evidence" against former Vice President Joe Biden, Guy Benson pointed out Wednesday

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, the host of the "Guy Benson Show" on Fox News Radio said that while he doesn't know if Biden is guilty and believes he deserves the presumption of innocence, the media and the Democratic Party's response to the allegations has been "anything but consistent vis-à-vis 2018."

"It really is night and day," he continued. "When we looked at Brett Kavanaugh, there was literally zero contemporaneous evidence of the accusation against him by Christine Blasy Ford. Her own top witness and good friend could not corroborate her story and later admitted she did not believe Blasy Ford. Zero corroborating evidence at the time, no contemporaneous evidence, and yet there was a complete pile-on and feeding frenzy from the opposition and from the media, sort of working in concert."

"In this case, we don't have definitive proof either way about what happened. We do have contemporaneous evidence, however," Benson noted. "At least five people have confirmed that this woman – Tara Reade – told them about what happened allegedly at the time back in the early to mid-90s."

"So, it is – as I said – night and day both in terms of the evidence that we have and in terms of the response to it from most of the press," he stated.

The Biden campaign has vehemently denied the allegations of former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Reade previously had accused Biden of inappropriate touching last year before her story resurfaced in an article in The Intercept on March 24. Podcast host Katie Halper then interviewed Reade, which is when she made the more serious allegation that Biden "penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying some things to me."

Now Lynda LaCasse, who was Reade's neighbor in the 1990s, says Reade told her about the alleged assault around the time it happened. LaCasse said that when they were neighbors in 1995 or 1996, Reade told her “about the senator that she had worked for and he put his hand up her skirt.”

“She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do,” LaCasse told Business Insider.

"What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen," Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield asserted.

In a statement, Reade told Fox News, “... It’s shocking that this much time has passed and that he is an actual nominee for president and they’re not asking the questions ... If this were Donald Trump, would they treat it the same way? If this were Brett Kavanaugh did they treat it the same way? In other words, it’s politics and political agenda playing a role in objective reporting and asking the question.”

On Sunday, two potential female running mates for Biden – former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. – appeared on three national political shows, but were not asked about the explosive allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Benson said the standard has changed from Abrams and others, who now say Reade's allegations should be "heard," when in the case of Kavanaugh's accuser, they said she should be "believed."

"It's Joe Biden's standard. It's much of the media's standard. It's the Democratic Party's standard for the most part back during the [debate] over Brett Kavanaugh."

Benson added that he believes it was "sort of wild" that not one journalist has asked the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee to deny the allegations himself.

"I would just say that those of us who said back in the Kavanaugh era that we should wait for evidence and if there is no evidence that it's unfair to crucify him over an allegation, I think that exact same standard needs to be applied to Joe Biden," he urged. "And, it's a relatively high standard but that's how things work in this country."

"The presumption of innocence is sacred and crucial and critical. It should apply evenly on both sides," Benson concluded.

Fox News' Tyler Olson, Bret Baier, Brian Flood, Howard Kurtz, Talia Kaplan, Gregg Re, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.