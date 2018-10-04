Christine Blasey Ford faces her own allegations

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 3, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York, and this is "The Five."

The FBI probe into Brett Kavanaugh could be finished in a matter of hours. The bureau expected to wrap things up as early as today. Sources telling Fox News a single copy of the report will be sent to Capitol Hill and the White House to read and then it's going to be kept in a safe in the senate judiciary committee. This all comes as Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers to stunning new allegations that contradict Christine Blasey Ford's testimony. An ex-boyfriend claims Ford helped a friend prep for a polygraph test, contradicting her senate testimony.

RACHEL MITCHELL, PROSECUTOR: Have you ever had discussions with anyone, besides your attorneys, on how to take a polygraph?

CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD, KAVANAUGH ACCUSER: Never.

MITCHELL: And I don't just mean countermeasures, but I mean just any sort of tips or anything like that.

FORD: No.

MITCHELL: Have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?

FORD: Never.

WATTERS: Now, Ford's friend is denying being held for a lie detector test. Meantime, President Trump isn't backing down from defending Kavanaugh from Democratic attacks. He's swinging back harder than ever.

PRESIDEN DONALD TRUMP: They've been trying to destroy Judge Kavanaugh since the very first, second he was announced. So many different charges, guilty until proven innocent, that's very dangerous for our country. And a man's life is in tatters. A man's life is shattered. They destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people.

WATTERS: And after the bombshell story about Kavanaugh throwing ice cubes at a bar, the New York Times is out with another decades-old report about the Supreme Court nominee. The Times printing what appears to be a sarcastic letter from Kavanaugh preparing for beach week in the summer of 1983 where he warns about him and his friends being loud and getting drunk. All right, Greg, this -- I guess this is a sworn statement by the ex- boyfriend of Ford, and it's riddled with bombshells here. Never brought up anything about Kavanaugh, never his name, never brought up about being sexually abused. He witnessed her prepping this friend of hers, Monica, for a polygraph exam. She flew on planes all the time. Not afraid of small spaces. And when he caught her cheating, she ended up keeping his credit card and then spending lavishly on it, then lied about it afterwards. And then once it was said that he was going to press charges, then she owned up to it.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: You know, the key thing to take from this is that two can play at this game in the court of public opinion, OK? We've sat here and watched uncorroborated accusations, so it's now the pendulum is swinging back and there happens to be information out there. That -- the media is saying that Trumps comments about Ford were a mockery or an attack are the same media who thought Matt Damon's ridicule of Kavanaugh was sparkling and brilliant and daring. And yet, they find that Trump said something yesterday and he called it mockery or an attack when all he did was point out a discrepancy. What Trump did, if that was an attack to you, then you really do live in a bubble because if you go home, or you go to a bar, or you talk to somebody at the gym, what Trump said is exactly the opinions of everybody at home going, some of her stuff has holes in it, that stuff about having one drink but not -- knowing she only had one drink but not remembering everything else.

The common sense of his -- what would you call, the rally Trump. The common sense of the rally Trump reflects most of America and he's revealing the contrast of the public and private expression about this case, that so many people publicly will say she's credible and compelling, but then they go home and they go, dude, she's not making sense on a lot of it. Remember, he said at the beginning, compelling. But then when he gets to rally Trump, he becomes like everybody else and he says, you know what? She's -- there's some incredible things.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: When you come to rally Trump, what he does is he feeds red meat to the red base.

GUTFELD: No, that's -- for America.

WILLIAMS: And you're going to go after the press. The media is doing this. Let me just tell you, Greg, pick up the paper. You'll see that people like Susan Collins are saying this is plain wrong.

GUTFELD: Because they're scared of the media.

WILLIAMS: Let me finish for a second.

GUTFELD: Oh, you interrupted me.

WILLIAMS: I did not. I respond to you. I'm saying -- and you hear Lindsey Graham saying, well, there may be holes, but you know what, Mr. President, knock it off.

GUTFELD: They're wrong.

WILLIAMS: . this is not helpful.

GUTFELD: They're wrong.

WILLIAMS: Let me tell you something, Greg, this kind of going after someone when they give you a -- burying their soul about something that's traumatizing.

GUTFELD: Like Kavanaugh.

WILLIAMS: . it's not helpful. That women get a message from this that they're being told shut up.

GUTFELD: Women actually agreed with Trump at that rally. They know, they applauded.

WILLIAMS: How about -- yes. How about when the Catholic Church abuses people, and the power structure ignores them and protects the priests.

GUTFELD: What about the Catholic Church?

JEANINE PIRRO, GUEST CO-HOST: Women at the elevator. They go to the elevator of Jeff Flake, and if you support Brett Kavanaugh you're not listening to me. Well, you know what? If you were molested, and we now know their source of the people, you were molested, go after the guy who molested you. Don't assume that Brett Kavanaugh should carry the burden for everyone who has suffered, every woman, from sexual abuse.

WILLIAMS: That is not what we're talking about, Judge. Even Jeff Flake said what Trump did last night, no time, no place for remarks like that because it is insulting. And the lawyer for Ford said this is why women don't come forward. This why you don't tell your dad, don't tell your mom.

(CROSSTALK) GUTFELD: You brought up a simple discrepancy.

WATTERS: Sarah Sanders was asked about this today at the briefing. Let's hear what she had to say.

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It wasn't anything other than the president stating facts, and facts that were laid out in the prosecutor's memo that she put forward to the senate. I think it is absolutely disgraceful what they've done and exploited this process. They've exploited Dr. Ford. They're exploiting all the women that have come out to make any type of accusation. This isn't the process that should have been done, and certainly everybody deserves to be heard, but that includes Judge Kavanaugh.

WATTERS: Well, I've just got a fresh text from mom. And I'm going to have to go to you. Mom said, I sincerely hope that Dana establishes the tone tonight regarding attacking the victim. So here you go, Dana.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, the thing is -- I was -- it was interesting -- I think Sarah Sanders -- she represents her boss well. Nobody talks like Trump. Nobody can out-Trump, Trump. So you're the press secretary and you -- I think she did her best there in trying to say -- this is what he was trying to say, what President Trump was saying was basically reading from the transcript of the hearing, but it's the tone. Like your mom said, for me to set the tone. So the president has a tone that does sound like he's going after you. That's like for me, like you know I hate the nicknames. I get it that they worked and that they're very effective.

I do, though, wonder about the strategy later on because Flake, Murkowski, Collins, they're sincerely polite, like they would never say this kind of thing. And so now, they're already under a ton of pressure. They're waiting for this FBI reports. The president needs their vote. And I just think, like from a strategy standpoint, do you get the country with you and lose those three votes and then end up winning in 2020 because people are so mad? Or do those people, those senators, wait for the FBI report, if it's clean, if they have no reason not to vote for him if the FBI report comes back and is fine.

PIRRO: But I really believe, Dana, that Donald Trump always has both situations covered. He's got the public situation covered and the political. And that's why he plays to his base, and then he also is trying to leverage however way he can with these senators. Flake, initially.

PERINO: Well, I think he'll end up with.

PIRRO: . maybe.

PERINO: I think that -- even if he loses a Flake.

PIRRO: Right.

PERINO: . does he pick up a Manchin? Does he pick up somebody else along the way, McCaskill, somebody like that.

WATTERS: And I don't think.

WATTERS: I don't think what we saw at the rally last night, that was not mocking Trump.

GUTFELD: No.

WATTERS: We've all seen Trump mocking. That is very lite of mocking if anything.

GUTFELD: Two can play this game. We've seen the media put their spotlight on Avenatti and questionable client, and let it ride. And so -- then you have Trump just bring up a simple discrepancy and you call that, like, attacking? Give me a break.

WILLIAMS: I'll give you a break. That was attack.

WILLIAMS: So in other words, every woman in America who's gone.

GUTFELD: It's not every woman.

WILLIAMS: Oh, they're all snowflakes. Want you just shut up, you know, move on, nothing to see here.

GUTFELD: That's not what it is.

WILLIAMS: This to me is also part of the issue with the FBI, because right now -- remember, the president said he found Ford credible. That's the president's language.

GUTFELD: That's polite.

WILLIAMS: And then he comes now -- and instead, now he changes his tune because he wants to play to you, Greg.

WATTERS: Juan, Juan.

PIRRO: Every woman in America who has been a victim of a sexual assault remembers more than Christine Blasey Ford.

WILLIAMS: I don't know.

PIRRO: I know. I did this for 30 years.

WILLIAMS: Fine. But I'm just saying, you think you're speaking to every woman.

PIRRO: No, what I'm telling you is that for you to say that -- because Donald Trump is pointing out inconsistencies in her own testimony that he's suggesting to other women who've been victimized that, hey, look, we're not going to believe you, it's absolutely not the case. The women who've been victimized are asking the same question. Why do I remember when I was rape? Why do I remember.

WILLIAMS: let me tell you.

WILLIAMS: Most women who were victimized don't even report it because.

PIRRO: No kidding.

GUTFELD: They fear Donald Trump.

PIRRO: What they fear is not the President of the United States and the politics. What they fear is the abuser.

WILLIAMS: How about a sham investigation and what you don't interview the victim?

WATTERS: How about a sham hearing? How about that? Does the truth about Brett Kavanaugh even matter to Democrats or Juan? Senator Spartacus with a stunning admission, up next.

WILLIAMS: Some Democrats making waves amid the Brett Kavanaugh drama. Senator Cory Booker, staunch backer of the FBI investigation into Trump's Supreme Court nominee, now suggesting that his fellow lawmakers ditch Kavanaugh without regard to what the probe reveals.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: My hope is that beyond the vicious partisan rancor that is going on, beyond the accusations, we don't lose sight of what this moral moment is about in this country. And ultimately ask ourselves the question, is this the right person to sit on the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment? And then, ultimately, not whether he's innocent or guilty. This is not a trial. But ultimately, have enough questions been raised that we should not move on to another candidate?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: In addition, former Secretary of State John Kerry, he's busy defending the late Ted Kennedy, the former senator scandals have been brought up, of course, during the Kavanaugh nomination.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE JOHN KERRY: People have been critical through the years with -- and he was critical of himself. He stood up and owned moments where he knew he'd stepped over the line. So, I think that - - and he wasn't about to be nominated to a lifetime position. In fact, he said to the people of Massachusetts, if you think I shouldn't stay here, then, you know, and he took those returns and then he was elected another six times. That's a very different thing from a lifetime confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, judge, let's take the conversation to Cory Booker. I'm sure my colleagues here want me to call him Spartacus. But let's take the conversation there because what he's saying is he's not even arguing that the FBI probe is being sort of bull rush and limited by the White House. He's saying that this is not a criminal trial. This is about Kavanaugh's credibility, his character, judicial temperament of a man who would sit on the Supreme Court for decades to come. What do you think?

PIRRO: Well, I don't agree with him. I think that will be a surprise to all of you. Look, here's the bottom line, the man was accused of being a sexual predator, of being a gang rapist, and, you know, causing women to get drunk, and he's not supposed to lose his cool for even a little bit. The truth is he's been on the circuit court for 12 years. He's got the temperament. And I don't know how many people out there been in courtrooms, but I've spent 30 years in them. Judges flip out all the time, and that is not what I consider flipping out, what Kavanaugh did. But I think the saddest part of all this is that they're standing up and saying it doesn't matter what the truth is. There's enough smell here. Let's get rid of him.

But what is this smell? The only smell I get here is about someone who doesn't know the fundamentals about an issue that she kept quiet about. It's about a guy who was accused by three women, and how this guy found three women who would wait 35 years to admit that they were sexually assaulted by him blows my mind. He must be a genius because all of these women now have suffered from repressed memory. And in the end, they're now coming out to attack him. It's all politics, period. End of the story.

WILLIAMS: What do you think, Jesse?

WATTERS: I agree with Booker. It's not a trial. It's a show trial, Juan. Think about it. There's no crime scene. There's no physical evidence. There's no corroborating witnesses. There's nothing. There's absolutely nothing. So with that, what you have is people raising questions. Anybody can raise questions, Juan. You can raise questions about everything. But you know what? When you raise questions, you have to find answers. How do you find answers? You get the facts. Senate investigators are looking for the facts. Unfortunately, for Democrats, they don't have any facts. There are no facts on their side right now.

And if you look at the context of -- let's just say, the rolling stone rape hoax, how in the context of that can any Democrat say I have absolutely no doubt about what happened with judge Kavanaugh. These things happen all the time. There has to be some doubt there. Look at the Russian collusion situation. What happens if Mueller comes back and says we didn't find any evidence of collusion. What are the Democrats going to do then, Juan? They've convinced themselves for a year and a half there's collusion. And then when there's a fact-finding mission and they have no evidence, what will the Democrats going to do then? And just another side point, Justice Breyer was popped, arrested when he was at Stanford for underage drinking. No one made any stink about that at all. Total double standard.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I see. And he denied it and said he was a choir boy and a virgin?

WATTERS: Nope. He was popped for underage drinking and no one called him a raging alcoholic.

WILLIAMS: I get it. So the temperament question, Dana, is large for the Democrats. They say, you know, Thursday when Kavanaugh was testifying, he's talking about Clinton conspiracy theories like he's a right-wing radio talk show host, not a Supreme Court nominee.

PERINO: Conservative start in a hole when they have these conversations because they usually based things on logic and fact and not emotion. And if you show emotion, then you're either hysterical or crazy or angry or mad. I actually think if you want to talk about temperament, he testified for 31 hours that week in front -- several days in front of the committee. Remember all the protesters screaming in the background? All the different -- he never once -- the only time that he decided he had to show what he really felt -- he had to lay it all out on the line, that's not about judicial temperament. That was about his reputation.

PIRRO: And everyone said to him if you respond the way you did with Martha MacCallum, our Martha MacCallum, was a great interview, you were too laid- back. I mean, he was basically told this is your moments. You better get out there and show some emotion.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, you're a man of great restraint.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And you oftentimes play for me that very much a judicial.

GUTFELD: I'm going to show you.

WILLIAMS: . temperament.

GUTFELD: I'm going to show you how restrained I am. Ted Kennedy let a woman die. Bill Clinton has been accused of rape and assault by a number of women. So the Democratic Party should be renamed to Bill and Ted not so excellent adventure. They've treated women like spoils for the powerful, teachers, waitresses, campaign interns were all obliged to kiss the ring, that's to John Kerry. As for Booker, I commend him for his honesty. He has -- basically said that we will ruin a man and accept the collateral damage of his family, his family's torture because the cause is bigger than any individual. And the cause, the left-wing cause is bigger than the actual system itself. We can subvert a system. He would be a great -- Cory would be a great fascist.

WILLIAMS: You think he's talking about the man's credibility given there's so many inconsistency.

GUTFELD: He's destroyed it. He could be a great -- he would have been great in East Germany. Booker, he missed his boat.

PIRRO: But you know what? I think the most -- the greatest hypocrisy is when they say, Kerry says, that they stood up and owned their moments. They only stood up and owned their moments after the statute of limitations.

GUTFELD: Yeah, they stood up with their pants down.

WATTERS: Didn't he wear like a fake neck brace, too, because he was the vet. Remember, he played the victim.

WILLIAMS: I see. So this woman standing out there, putting her name and her face in public, and all the.

GUTFELD: Yeah, we hate her, Juan. We think she's evil. We think she's evil.

WILLIAMS: Go tribalism. Greg's monologue, yeah, and it's a good one on how a mob mentality has taken over college campuses, that's next. Have some fun. Watch The Five.

GUTFELD: So clapping has been banned at Britain's University of Manchester student union. Clapping because it triggers anxiety and discourages people from attending events, and it will be replaced with a silent version of jazz hands which is said to encourage an environment of respect.

Meanwhile, totally different story, a Massachusetts professor said that the label "veteran" should be expanded to include peace activists. I say the label "professor" should be expanded to include messy droolers.

The one thing these things have in common besides lunacy is that they've both broken out of the asylum gates of a local university. The seed pods from the garden of stupid are now blooming in the real world. Why is that? Because no one wants to say: Man, that's really dumb. We're all bullied to silence now by the tyranny of grievance. Nobody wants to share the risk in calling out absurdity because that makes you a big meanie.

Example: You're on a subway and a maniac gets on board, he's a babbling idiot, so everyone, what do they do? They look down at their phones. Why? Because no one wants to assume a piece of the risk, so they hide from the maniac. Then you realized the maniac is Bill de Blasio. Again, he's screaming inanities. Your head aches, he won't shut up. So now the joke's on you: You should have complained the moment de Blasio got on. You should have said shut up and get out of here, you're too loud and stupid for mass transit.

Ideological excess spread when everyone looks the other way, whether it's on campus, in Congress, in media. But maybe for once, it's time, let's share the risk. It might be the only defense we have left.

So, Jesse, they also said that clapping makes people with autism nervous, and I think that was a strategy to use a real issue to camouflage a silly idea because if clapping makes autistic or any anxious people nervous, it would be harmful to keep them from becoming accustomed to it. Like, what if they want to go to a soccer game, or what if they want to go to a rock concert. They can't because they wouldn't be used to clapping. This is absurd.

WATTERS: Are you sure this isn't an onion article? Do you double check?

GUTFELD: I double checked.

WATTERS: I think we're getting spook here.

GUTFELD: I better check with the producers.

WATTERS: All right, we'll check after. Here's what I think, clapping isn't really for the people that are clapping. It's for the person that's performing, for instance, myself. Like, when I'm on stage, right, I need the clapping to know if my jokes are landing.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: . to know if I have the audience on my side or not. I need that affirmation. They're missing that point. Also.

GUTFELD: It's all about Jesse.

WATTERS: The British are also overlooking something else, home team advantage. When you have a really loud crowd that forces the opposing team into taking timeouts, and they miscommunicate, and they're also missing that. Also, to your point about autism, this discriminates against blind people. Blind people can't see jazz hands, OK? Very discriminatory. And getting to the auditory situation, there were some loud noises around World War II when the Germans were dropping really loud bombs.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WATTERS: . on the British, and I think the British generation -- I think they survived. The anxiety there, that's real anxiety and they made it out OK.

GUTFELD: Yeah. Juan, what do you make of the idea of peace activists being called veterans?

WILLIAMS: I think that's a great idea because I think diplomats -- they're really talking about -- I mean, you saw a peace activists like some kid marching in protest. They're not -- they're talking about people who have been diplomats, negotiators, people who made an effort, even people who've gone overseas like with the peace corps, the Mormons.

GUTFELD: That's not a military veteran.

WILLIAMS: No, I didn't say -- you've said military. They didn't say military, they said veterans. These are people who have given up themselves.

GUTFELD: So I'm a TV veteran.

PIRRO: I mean, when you think about it, they gave it themselves. They did a job, they've got paid for it. When you put your life on the line, you carry a weapon, that's a veteran. That's someone --

WILLIAMS: Our soldiers get paid for it.

PIRRO: Yes, they get paid for it, but you know what?

GUTFELD: Not enough.

PIRRO: The risk to them, if you do the classic risk-reward. This isn't a good idea to be in this line of work. The chances are someone is out there looking to kill you.

WILLIAMS: I don't think -- I don't think it's a great risk to go and put yourself on the line in the Peace Corps, let me tell you.

WATTERS: But Juan, when you put a bullet in bin Laden's head, you're a peace activist, because now bin Laden can't make war.

GUTFELD: There you go! There you go --

WILLIAMS: You know what, Jesse? You're a veteran.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know, Dana, I do feel that the big problem these days is that nobody wants to share the risk. When there's -- when, like, there's a really dumb idea, there's a minority of activists that are so loud that they'll boycott you. They'll come after you. They'll hound you. So people just go, that's a good idea. Nobody wants to share the risk.

PERINO: Or -- well, as you were saying that, it does -- all of us for so long, when we hear these kinds of things, like, "Oh, that's stupid."

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: "That's ridiculous." And then -- but you know, all of a sudden, now there's an entire generation of people --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- who think that you can't function in the real world without all of this mollycoddling.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

WATTERS: Mollycoddling?

GUTFELD: I love that word.

PERINO: It's a British word.

GUTFELD: It's like, you know, the speech codes on campus is a lousy idea. But academia, they -- they didn't want to share the risk. They didn't want people banging on their doors.

PERINO: Remember the president of the -- of that university in Oklahoma --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- who stood up and he said, like, "We are not your babysitters. We're not your parents. We're here to challenge your thinking." And remember, he got all that attention but a lot of -- more people should be like that.

GUTFELD: More people should be willing to take a risk. You know, Manchester United, by the way, has the loudest soccer fans. I don't know if --

WATTERS: They're not doing jazz hands.

GUTFELD: They're not doing jazz hands.

WILLIAMS: You know what? Have you ever been to Gallaudet?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And I tell you what: They do lots of things. By the way, they are very aggressive players, because they don't hear the whistles. So they keep going. But I will say this: jazz hands work.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Juan is pro-jazz hands.

WILLIAMS: I don't have any problem with it.

GUTFELD: All right. Hollywood liberals heading to Washington in an attempt to take down Kavanaugh. Will this just rally the Republican base even more? That's next.

PIRRO: Some Hollywood liberals recently teamed up with progressive group MoveOn.org to make a video attacking Brett Kavanaugh.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dear Professor Ford --

JULIANNE MOORE, ACTRESS: -- we know how difficult it is to stand up to powerful people.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We want to thank you for publicly sharing your story of sexual violence.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The behavior you described was wrong.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wrong.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wrong and runs directly counter to upholding the law --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: -- and promoting justice.

MOORE: He should not be confirmed.

AMERICA FERRERA, ACTRESS: He should not be confirmed.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He should not be confirmed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: And they're not stopping there. Tomorrow in Washington, anti-Trump celebrities, including John Legend, Lena Dunham, Alicia Keys, and Whoopi Goldberg, are set to protest against the president's Supreme Court nominee. The star-studded hate-fest is taking place in front of the D.C. Circuit courthouse, where the judge has served for more than 12 years.

All right, things are hot. I want to start with you, Juan. OK, first of all --

WILLIAMS: Wait, why do we now break with tradition?

PIRRO: I want to start with you first.

WILLIAMS: OK.

PIRRO: All right. Did any of these celebrities work for Hillary Clinton?

WILLIAMS: I guess like -- I think most of them supported Hillary.

PIRRO: Yes, but it didn't work for Hillary, did it?

WILLIAMS: Oh, it didn't work? They would come out. No, in fact --

PIRRO: So is it going to work for Kavanaugh?

WILLIAMS: -- if you watched "The Five," you would know that what happens here is we say "that Hollywood elite," you know, play to the whole notion of conservative grievance with these elites that are taking control. and "We don't want to hear from them. Why don't they just entertain us us?" Just go right ahead.

PERINO: We're brilliant.

PIRRO: You are brilliant. And that's why I'll go to next, Dana.

PERINO: OK, thanks.

PIRRO: Who do you think is going to be more charged up? Where is the voter enthusiasm?

PERINO: If Hollywood -- Hollywood thinks they're going to help, they better hurry. Because just today there was a new poll that came out this afternoon that said that the Democratic -- the Democrats' edge in the generic ballot has evaporated in the last two weeks. So that should tell them something that they should be aware of.

Because do you want to increase the possible political fortunes of a Cory Booker and a Kamala Harris at the expense of the Senate seats that you are actually running for in 2018?

The other thing is, I do think that Hollywood can help in one way for the Democrats. And Republicans should be really aware of this. This is my issue. It is the registering of new voters. The numbers are astounding.

I'll give you two examples. In Virginia this year, 135,000 new voters. New voters are usually the ones that vote -- they'll vote 99 percent of the time that first time, and they're probably Democrats. In Texas, this number just in: 400,000 new voters since March. And that's why these numbers are hard. Like, you see the polling about Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz. That's one of the reasons that --

WILLIAMS: Can I interject there and say that the numbers also show that, given the Kavanaugh hearings and the controversy, 61 percent of Democrats say they're more likely to vote versus 52 percent of Republicans. And guess what? Forty-six, almost half of the people, say it has no impact.

PIRRO: All right, Greg. Let me ask you this. Let's assume that Kavanaugh is confirmed. Does that mean that the Republican enthusiasm is lessened and that the Democrats are coming out at full charge? Or is it the opposite?

GUTFELD: I'm not sure. Normally, I would say that if Kavanaugh got in, you would see a blue wave; and if Kavanaugh didn't get in, you would have a huge red wave and then get an even more conservative judge.

But I think people are so angry at what they've been seeing with Kavanaugh and now he's been mistreated, and how the media has been complicit in this, that you might get Kavanaugh and you might even get a mild red wave.

PIRRO: Red wave.

GUTFELD: The one thing about Hollywood that is disturbing is that they were silent for decades over Harvey Weinstein. And they didn't come out until it was safe and easy for them. They waited -- they had to wait for Ronan Farrow to get that article out.

And many -- let's face it. Everybody in Hollywood knew about Harvey Weinstein.

I want these celebrities to keep doing it. Because what it comes off as, it comes off as the cool kids exacting peer pressure on everybody else. They're at their cafeteria table saying if you don't agree with me, you're not cool. It doesn't work with Americans, women. We just look at you and we go, "Please." We don't take you seriously.

WATTERS: Yes, not only did they, you know, not say anything about Harvey Weinstein. They didn't say anything about Roman Polanski. They loved up on Bill Clinton. So it's a little bit hypocritical for them.

And these celebrities that are coming in and kind of bum-rushing the Capitol, this are not what you do when you want to send in someone to a swing vote or a swing district. This is Whoopi Goldberg. This is Lena Dunham. These people are really despised by half of the country. And then the independents, they're not really going to move the needle.

This is not like the Million Man March. This is not like the Women's March. This isn't like the Tea Party. These are highly-trained Democratic activists that are taking off work, if they have a job, and they're going to harass public officials.

And the only reason we're paying more attention to them is because they're nastier now. The other day someone went into an office of a congressman and assaulted them. And that's barely been reported. That's why it's gotten out of control.

PIRRO: How do you think it sells when Whoopi Goldberg says, "Donald Trump is not my president, and he take a huge dump on the country"? I mean, ordinary people, unless you're a partisan -- and let's admit, partisans all already entrenched. They know how they're going to vote. Nothing matters to them. But does that -- is that a way to sway people, to say, "He's not my president. He takes a dump on us"?

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, we had discussions here at this table, Judge, about how Donald Trump talks, and how abusive his language can be to people. So she -- now that she does it, you want to condemn her.

PIRRO: No, no, I've got my own issues. I was on "The View" when my book came out. That's another issue.

But to say, "He's not my president," does that mean that you want no part of this country or that you don't believe in the electoral process? Or what is -- I mean, what is the point of that?

WILLIAMS: Well, to my mind, what she's saying is she thinks this guy is not behaving in a presidential manner. And he's acting in a way that's damaging and divisive to the country.

The whole -- Jesse a minute ago was talking about Roman Polanski and Dem -- liberals, I guess, more than Democrats -- excusing bad, even illegal sexual behavior. But Jesse, why wouldn't you say --

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- that was wrong, and it would be wrong to do something --

WATTERS: I would say she's saying things for cheap laughter and claps on "The View," and I can do that, too, on "The Five." I can throw out red meat all day and get claps. And not jazz hands.

PIRRO: OK, not now, because I'm going to a tease. Don't go anywhere. "Wild Card Wednesday" is next.

PERINO: I love that song.

All right. It's time now for our brand-new edition of "Wild Card Wednesday." Judge Jeanine doesn't know what we're doing here.

PIRRO: Yes.

PERINO: So we're just going to go with the flow. She's going to have to go with the flow.

OK, we each picked out a topic. We put them in the hat. We don't know which -- the stories that each of us chose, unless somebody cheated. I don't think anybody did, because we're all very good people here.

OK. New study finds that more than 250 people -- 250 people worldwide have died taking selfies.

WATTERS: Darwinism.

PERINO: Yes. OK, this was mine. They have died taking selfies in front of oncoming trains, falling from heights, and encountering wild animals. What do we think about that, Jesse?

WATTERS: Wow. Like I said, Darwinism at its finest.

GUTFELD: I would expect more, because so many people are doing it. And because they only take the selfies in, like, dangerous areas.

PERINO: Exactly.

GUTFELD: Like on a mountain and stuff. And then they just --

PIRRO: Do you see that on your cell phone? Sometimes you'll be reading an article, and then they'll have sponsored stories and it will have a picture of a woman with a snake around her neck and say, "Don't hit this unless you want to see what happened to her." I never hit. I don't want to see.

GUTFELD: I never hit it.

WATTERS: I hit it every time.

WILLIAMS: I thought your answer was great, Darwinism. Because to me it's an extension of, like, people walking down the street or crossing the street and they are looking at the cell phone. You think, wait a second.

But look at this guy here off the edge of a skyscraper, off the edge of a cliff.

PERINO: Not cool.

WILLIAMS: That's just plain stupid.

PIRRO: Stupid.

PERINO: Don't do that, guys. Don't do that. All right. Not worth it. Just Photoshop yourself in.

GUTFELD: Yes, cheat, lie. That's what Dana says.

PERINO: All right. Oh, I'm sure Greg picked this one. Your dog is probably dumber than you think.

WATTERS: You did, didn't you?

PERINO: A new study finds that dogs are not a smart or special as we've been led to believe. And thinking a dog is exceptionally smart just isn't true. While they may have their own unique traits, dogs have the same intelligence level as pigeons? What?

PIRRO: OK. I picked that one, too. Greg, I picked that one.

GUTFELD: This is the best story. When I saw this, I go, "Wild Card Wednesday." I don't want to say anything. I just want to hear you people talk about this.

PIRRO: OK, I picked this one, so I want to talk about it. My dogs are brilliant.

GUTFELD: Yes, of course.

PIRRO: No. 2 on the list.

PERINO: Horses are brilliant too.

PIRRO: Horses are? Forget horses. My dog -- there's my dog!

WATTERS: I had a feeling Jasper wasn't very smart.

PIRRO: Now wait a minute. That's not right. Jasper likes to fish. What's not smart about that?

GUTFELD: They've never invented a single thing. Dogs, animals.

PERINO: What about pigeons?

GUTFELD: Pigeons. What have they invented?

PERINO: Nothing. That's what I'm saying.

WATTERS: Pigs are really smart. Did you hear that? Pigs are one of the smartest.

GUTFELD: The judge had two pigs.

WATTERS: There you go.

PIRRO: For 18 years. And I wanted them to be drug pigs. I bought drug dogs for the police department. I wanted to get my pigs to be drug pigs.

WATTERS: Find drugs with the pigs?

PERINO: Juan, what do you think? Anything quick?

WILLIAMS: No.

PERINO: OK.

GUTFELD: You're too scared to talk about the dogs.

WILLIAMS: A drug pig.

PERINO: Somebody chose this one, that we had a test today for across the U.S. to receive a presidential alert. It's in case of an emergency. National Wireless Emergency Alert System. You might have gotten it on your phone. It goes, "Beep, beep, beep." Just a test. It was just a test.

WILLIAMS: So that was mine, because --

PIRRO: I'm trying get a reading here, Juan.

WILLIAMS: -- that's unbelievable. Usually these things go off, and it's an Amber Alert or now they have Silver Alerts for the elderly.

PERINO: Elderly, yes.

WILLIAMS: But it's controlled by the state and local governments. So this is the first time you have the national government, the president now controls going out, sending it. And everybody gets it. It's dangerous on one level. Because you think, hey, suddenly --

GUTFELD: I was going to say it's like --

PERINO: You could be taking a selfie, you know, and then that thing --

PERINO: It would bad if it was hacked. FiveFanPhotoshop did one of Jasper hacking in, sending a picture.

GUTFELD: Of course. We did the dog thing already.

PERINO: Guess what? Somebody else chose a stupid dog story. Your dog is probably dumber than you think. You?

WATTERS: I chose the text alert.

WILLIAMS: There you go.

GUTFELD: Then who chose --

PERINO: Who chose the dog thing again?

WILLIAMS: Not me. Oh, you.

PIRRO: I said I did.

GUTFELD: Oh, I did, too.

PIRRO: I said it. Nobody listened to me.

PERINO: No, nobody did. I didn't think that --

PIRRO: I said I did it.

PERINO: I'm sorry. I thought that Greg did it to make fun of me.

You did the alert?

WATTERS: Yes, I did the alert.

PERINO: Why?

WATTERS: Because I thought it worked better than the Obamacare website.

GUTFELD: Good point.

PERINO: OK. The last one is this -- it's the same one. Presidential alert. Like, why would the producers do that? We have to have different things.

PIRRO: Yes, producers.

WATTERS: You know, I think the producers do a really nice job.

PIRRO: I do not like this a lot.

PERINO: Let's have a round of applause for the producers. Round of applause, round of applause.

WATTERS: The producers. Jazz hands, everybody. Jazz hands.

PERINO: All right, "One More Thing" is up next.

PIRRO: Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for "One More Thing" -- Dana.

PERINO: Well, we all love this song. Listen.

(MUSIC: BUDDY HOLLY'S "PEGGY SUE")

PERINO: So pretty much everybody knows that song. Peggy Sue Gerron Rackham, she was a real person, and there she is pictured there. She was the one who inspired one of Buddy Holiday's [SIC] big -- excuse me, Buddy Holly's biggest hits. She just passed away. She was 78 years old.

She was -- the song was originally going to be called "Cindy Lou," named for Buddy's niece, but his drummer convinced him to change the name so he could impress Peggy. That's very romantic.

PIRRO: Yes, but did he ever end up with Peggy?

GUTFELD: No, he died in a plane crash.

WILLIAMS: That's Buddy Holly. Did the drummer die, too?

GUTFELD: Well, that's --

PIRRO: What?

GUTFELD: Wait.

WILLIAMS: Buddy Holly died.

PERINO: He died. I don't know about the drummer. But anyway, she -- she passed away.

GUTFELD: The Big Bopper died. The Big Bopper died, yes. "Chantilly Lace, got a pretty face."

PIRRO: Yes, he didn't like Peggy Sue.

WATTERS: Oh, wow. That's good, Greg.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: By the way, she did get married to the drummer.

PERINO: She did?

PIRRO: She did?

WILLIAMS: yes.

PIRRO: How do you know this?

WILLIAMS: I read it.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: Juan reads the packet.

PERINO: Well, I didn't actually --

WATTERS: Juan reads.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Not the missile report (ph). Go ahead, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So you know they say it's your birthday, to quote the Beatles, but what if you're a homeless child?

A Pittsburgh woman doing volunteer work with the homeless began to cry when Beverly, an 11-year-old, told her she'd never had a birthday party or a slice of birthday cake. So Megs Yunn, a 33-year-old mom of four, came up with this idea. She calls it Beverly's Birthdays.

And since 2012 she's put on parties for more than 30,000 children in Pittsburgh, allowing them to feel like they matter for a few hours and forget the stress of living in poverty.

By the way, an estimated 2.5 million homeless kids live in the United States, and for them, Yunn's idea just terrific. It's the gift that keeps on giving, because it's a great example for us all.

WATTERS: Very nice.

All right. Dustin Grasso is a trainer of mine. His son Dominic was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes. And he's got this crew, Dominic's Dominators, and there's going to be a big annual one walk, big walk, big run in the Long Island area at Hecksher State Park, Saturday October 21.

And if you want to just send them some money to raise awareness and to help find a cure for juvenile diabetes, go there and check that out.

And also, "Wednesdays with Watters," Martha MacCallum tonight, 7 p.m.

GUTFELD: What will you be talking about?

WATTERS: We will probably be talking about jazz hands, Greg.

GUTFELD: Fantastic. Fantastic.

PERINO: I hope she claps for you.

WATTERS: She will. I need that affirmation.

GUTFELD: So if you go to FOX News -- what is it, FOXNewsPodcast.com or podcast --

PERINO: I think it's FOX News.com/podcast.

WATTERS: Podcasts. It's podcasts.

GUTFELD: I have a -- FOXNewsPodcasts. I have a great long interview with Tucker Carlson. We talk about his new book. But mostly, we just talk about all sorts of stuff, and I mean, it's pretty brutal --

PERINO: It's a great conversation.

GUTFELD: -- pretty brutal stuff in there about his life.

WATTERS: You really took it to him, didn't you?

GUTFELD: We took one caller. My wife called in. Called in. She didn't know I was doing a podcast at the time, so she ended up in the actual podcast.

WATTERS: Wow, that's a podcast I may actually check out.

GUTFELD: Yes. And by the way, I talked about a lot of people. I didn't talk about you, though, Jesse.

WATTERS: Now I'm not going to listen.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: Jeanine.

PIRRO: OK, so I spent 30 years -- 32 years, to be exact, in law enforcement. And I saw a video, and it is -- it is all about poetic justice. I want you to watch it.

Now you see what that guy is doing? He is a burglar.

GUTFELD: Right.

PIRRO: He is trying to get into a restaurant. He's throwing a brick at it.

WATTERS: The brick came back and hit him in the head?

PIRRO: The brick comes back and hits him in the head.

So this is, for any prosecutor, the most valuable piece of evidence you can have. You can just turn on the light and say to the jury, "Please deliberate. You heard my opening and my closing. Here's the video."

So here's the deal.

GUTFELD: Looks like an ice cube.

PIRRO: This is a surveillance video, and this guy tried three times to get into the restaurant, which apparently has a kind of bulletproof glass that even a brick won't go through. So the crushing blow, as you can see, sends him to the ground. Then he was unconscious for a few minutes.

Now, police say he tried it three times, and all three attempts were obviously unsuccessful, prompting the guy, after he passed out, to get up and leave.

So my question is, you know, did they arrest him? Did they indict him? Has he been convicted?

GUTFELD: They're going to throw the brick at him.

PIRRO: Throw the brick at him, that is so good.

WILLIAMS: Maybe he -- he could pitch --

WATTERS: All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next. Hey, Shannon.

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS: All right. Thank you, Jesse.

