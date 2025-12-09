Greene says Trump's response to family death threats was 'shocking' and 'extremely unkind'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Tuesday she was shocked by President Donald Trump's response to text messages she sent him about death threats her family has received in the wake of their public feud.

"It was shocking to me. I sent those death threats directly to him in a text message and informed him of what his name-calling and words were doing, the direct result, and it was a direct assassination threat on my son. And he was extremely – I won‘t repeat what he said – but it was extremely unkind. No sympathy. No care," Greene said on CNN.

Greene noted that she reached out to the president to explain the threats during an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday. Greene announced recently that she would be resigning from Congress in January.

CNN's Pamela Brown brought up the texts again and pressed for more details. The president has called Greene a "traitor" after she publicly supported the release of the Epstein files and withdrew his endorsement of her.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SPARS WITH ‘60 MINUTES' HOST OVER ‘ACCUSATORY’ QUESTIONS

"I don't want to, at this time, directly repeat his words. I can tell you, in nature, I literally was shocked, shocked that he was so unkind and accusatory. There were other things that shocked me, though. I sent those same death threats to his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and his deputy chief of staff, James Blair. They didn‘t even reply to me, and I would have expected at least Susie Wiles, who‘s a woman, a mother, a grandmother. I would have expected her to have said, 'This is unacceptable. We’ll send it to Kash Patel,' or something of that nature, 'We'll make sure your family is safe.' I would have expected those responses," Greene said.

She said she didn't expect them to take sides as they all work for the president.

The lawmaker said Vice President JD Vance was very "kind" in his response. Greene also said FBI Director Kash Patel responded to her with "on it."

According to a White House official, the text messages Greene cited were referred to the FBI.

TRUMP DROPS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ENDORSEMENT, CALLS HER A ‘RANTING LUNATIC,' HINTS AT BACKING PRIMARY RIVAL

Greene told "60 Minutes" host Lesley Stahl that Republicans were "terrified" to step out of line with the president.

She said how congressional Republicans speak about the president in private would shock people.

"I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024 they all started, excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a-- and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," Greene said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP