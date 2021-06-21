Gordon Chang: What people are missing about Fauci's early COVID response

Gordon Chang, senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, believes, Dr. Anthony Fauci had to have been aware of the dangers of coronavirus going back as far as December 2019, when COVID-19 was ripping through cities such as Wuhan. Chang told "Fox & Friends First" Monday that Dr. Fauci should have told then-President Trump to close the borders to arrivals coming from China before coronavirus had a chance to spread.

TOM COTTON: FAUCI NOW ACTING LIKE A DEMOCRAT 'ACTIVIST,' NOT A SCIENTIST OR DOCTOR

GORDON CHANG: There's one thing that is important that I think people are missing, and that is Fauci, as the head of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was America's top infectious disease official.

He had to know what was going on in December of 2019, that it was ripping through Wuhan and related cities. He should have been saying to the president of the United States, you've got to close the borders to arrivals from China and people who have been in China since December.

He didn't do that. And that's a failure to discharge his most important obligation. And remember, Fauci, he knew that they, or he should have known, that they were engaging in gain of function experiments in Wuhan.

So he should have known that the pathogen that was causing the disease and he should have known about that. He should have known that this was going to be especially transmissible.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: