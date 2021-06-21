Tom Cotton: Fauci now acting like a Democrat 'activist,' not a scientist or doctor

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently admitted that scientists believed in February 2020 that COVID-19 could have originated in a lab. Top Republicans are now calling on Fauci to resign or be fired for his lack of transparency throughout the pandemic. Senator Tom Cotton, who brought the lab leak theory into the public eye in April 2020, said Fauci downplayed the theory out of concern for his own reputation, though the scientist maintains the theory was not deliberately suppressed.

FAUCI ADMITS SCIENTISTS ACKNOWLEDGED COVID-19 COULD BE LAB-INVENTED ILLNESS IN EARLY 2020

TOM COTTON: Tony Fauci is not acting like a scientist or a doctor anymore. He’s acting like a Democratic Party activist in a white lab coat. Why doesn’t he tell us what science, what data backs up the Biden administration's stupid mandate for masks in airports and airplanes? Are you more likely to get coronavirus in an airport than a shopping mall? Or an airplane with its massive filtration systems? Is really necessary to kick off a family with an autistic child who can’t wear a mask peacefully for an entire airplane? Does Dr. Fauci have evidence to support that from the data and the science? We shouldn’t allow Tony Fauci and Facebook to determine what we can and cannot say about this virus. …

He seemed from the very beginning to be more concerned about protecting his own agency's reputation and his reputation and his friends in the science world, to include the scientists in this very lab and Wuhan, which is agency indirectly funded with hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars. So he's more concerned with the CYA than he was about being open and honest about what China was up to and what we didn't know because of China's deceitfulness. …

From the very beginning, the Democrats saw this pandemic as a way to defeat the former president in the election last year. And anything he said or I said was rejected by the science even if it was proven correct in retrospect. Again it just goes to show that Tony Fauci almost from the beginning has been working as more as a Democratic Party activist in a white lab coat not a public health expert.

