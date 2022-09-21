Expand / Collapse search
Gianno Caldwell rips new Illinois law: 'This is not criminal justice reform, it's justice for criminals'

Democrat-backed SAFE-T Act will make Illinois first state to end cash bail

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News' Gianno Caldwell warns that woke criminal justice reform is harming communities across Illinois

Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell delivered scathing criticism Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" of Illinois Democrats pushing harmful criminal justice reform policies, such as ending cash bail. Caldwell, whose teenage brother was shot and killed in Chicago, discussed the SAFE-T Act's passage with a former prosecutor and state Republican leader.

SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE SHOWS RELATIVE PUSH TODDLER OFF CHICAGO'S NAVY PIER AND INTO LAKE: REPORT

GIANNO CALDWELL: It's not criminal justice reform, it's justice for the criminal. … Dan Kirk, who was the number two prosecutor in Cook County under the previous administration, in which Kim Foxx worked in, was a truth-teller. He gave me insights into Kim Foxx's handling of cases, the undercharging of cases, what she did with Jussie Smollett, and many, many other issues. 

In this Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, in Chicago.

In this Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

It's my hope that voices like him and Jim Murphy, who resigned in a scathing resignation letter, will be amplified and people can see the dangers which Kim Foxx is perpetrating on the residents of Cook County because this needs to end. This isn't about Democrat or Republican anymore. It's about humanity and things need to change in Cook County.

